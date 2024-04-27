NFL Draft, Round 4: Titans Take North Carolina Linebacker Cedric Gray with No. 106 pick
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans started Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft by taking an all-conference linebacker, North Carolina's Cedric Gray, with the 106th pick.
"One of the things I pride myself on is just getting to the ball," Gray told reporters Saturday after the pick was announced. "I think that is one of the best attributes you can have as a linebacker, just being able to get to the ball, being sideline to sideline, having a physical nature, and being athletic on the field and in coverage."
Gray, who is 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, led the Tar Heels with 121 tackles in 2023. He also had five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups. Gray was a first-team all-ACC player. Pro Football Focus ranked Gray as the No. 8 linebacker and the 150th-best player overall.
"I pride myself on having a great football mind," Gray said. I pride myself on understanding the game, understanding the defense, understanding where everyone is supposed to be, but also understanding how the offense is trying to attack us, and being able to communicate and get everybody lined up. I see myself as a leader. I feel like I can lead a group of men.
"I think I am a sideline-to-sideline backer, a guy who gets to the ball a lot," Gray said. "You have to cover a lot today as linebackers in the NFL, and I think I have an athletic ability, unique athleticism that will be able to match up with tight ends, running backs, receivers and be able to make plays."
