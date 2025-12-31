Titans Should Consider In-House Hire For HC Vacancy

December 30 marked the turning point in the Tennessee Titans search for their next head coach. While nothing was solved, two new candidates emerged that no one had previously mentioned.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson told the media he believes he deserves an interview to be the team's next head coach. Not only that, but special teams coach John Fassel saw his name emerge as well.

Fassel brought up some great points as he knows it's not often a team's HC vacancy is filled by someone who's not an offensive or defensive coordinator. That said, offensive coordinator Nick Holz is a firm believer he's on his way out which bodes well for Fassel.

Titans DC Eyes Promotion To HC

Does Dennard Wilson feels he’s earned an interview for the #Titans head job? Does he want one?



“Oh yeah.” pic.twitter.com/6fee6I6YnR — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 30, 2025

It wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world to see Wilson take over as the Titans head coach, but it certainly wouldn't be their first option. There's a world where Tennessee promotes Wilson, fires Holz, then promotes Fassel to OC.

Even if all of that happens, they'd still have opening for their defensive coordinator and special teams coach positions. No defensive coordinator is leaving their stable job on a team to become the DC of the Titans. Sorry, but it's just not happening.

While Wilson has certainly earned an interview, him becoming the team's next head coach is not very likely. His chances are slim to none simply due to the fact Tennessee is looking for someone with experience as a head coach. Wilson wasn't a head coach at the high school or collegiate level, so there's no reason to believe Tennessee will take a chance on him now.

John Fassel Brings Up A Great Point

#Titans ST coach John Fassel said he aspires to be a head coach but acknowledged how most lists consist of OC and DCs. But Fassel added how ST coaches can be as close to a HC as possible because of situational awareness, touching the whole roster. pic.twitter.com/P81Zper4ro — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 30, 2025

Even though Fassel is coaching players on both sides of the ball, he knows he isn't quite there yet. There's a very high possibility he could become the team's next offensive coordinator should they move on from Holz, but not even that is a guarantee.

Whoever Tennessee hires is going to want to have a say in every move that is made. Whether Fassel or Wilson get head coaching interviews, that doesn't mean they're going to stay after the team hires a new coach.

There's a chance both Wilson and Fassel are fired and have to find new teams, but both deserve a shot to prove themselves under the new regime. There are still so many questions to be answered, so the sooner Tennessee hired their coach, the better it'll be for everyone involved.

