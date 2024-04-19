No Surprises in FanNation Mock Draft: Three Quarterbacks, Three Receivers, then Joe Alt to Titans
NASHVILLE — In a mock draft conducted by the FanNation journalists who cover each NFL team, five quarterbacks came off the board in the first 12 picks. To nobody's surprise, the Tennessee Titans are projected to select Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt at No. 7 overall.
On Thursday, April 25, when the Titans pick for real in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, taking the highest-rated left tackle seems a no-brainer. Offensive line is Tennessee's most pressing need.
In the FanNation draft, the top three wide receivers — Marvin Harrison, Malik Nabers, and Rome Oduzne — were taken before the Titans could be tempted.
"The Titans need a tackle, and Joe Alt is the best one available," AllTitans wrote. "They expect Alt to be a Day 1 starter and provide the necessary blindside protection for second-year quarterback Will Levis. The Titans made moves in free agency to strengthen the team around Levis, including acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard. Alt had a Pro Football Focus grade of 90.7 last season and 91.4 the previous season. In 2023, he allowed only one sack, two quarterback hits, and two hurries on 368 passing snaps."
FanNation's draft followed a pattern that is consistent with nearly every mock draft since the end of the college season: the Chicago Bears taking Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams with the No.1 pick, then LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to Washington, and North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye to New England.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon and first-year coach Brian Callahan have consistently said that football games are won in the trenches. Getting Alt to protect their quarterback aligns with their beliefs.
Related Titans stories
- BROCK BOWERS CURVEBALL: One former NFL general manager believes the Titans should take the Georgia tight end with their first pick and find a left tackle later in the draft. CLICK HERE
- 6TH-HARDEST SCHEDULE: The Tennessee Titans' 2024 NFL schedule includes six games with AFC South rivals Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis, plus 10 total games with AFC East and NFC North teams, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. CLICK HERE
- CALLAHAN WANTS THIRD RECEIVER TO STEP UP: The Tennessee Titans have 1,000-yard receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley, but coach Brian Callahan is publicizing a job opening for a slot receiver. CLICK HERE
- THE CONTINUING EDUCATION OF WILL LEVIS: In the process of learning a new system and executing at a high level, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis can "help get the information to the other guys on the offense," says coach Brian Callahan. "And that's where you start to take on a leadership role." CLICK HERE