Titans Hosting Kevin Stefanski for HC Interview

The Tennessee Titans 2026 offseason is shaping up to be the franchise's most pivotal in recent memory. Having fired the now-competitive Mike Vrabel just two seasons ago, before then hiring and firing Brian Callahan in his wake, the team's track record with big-time fires and hires is about the most dire on the current NFL landscape.

Now, once more looking for a new suitor at the top, the Titans' stakes are heightened due to, among much talent, rookie quarterback Cam Ward having officially started the clock on his career. Not only does Ward want to be involved in the search, but Tennessee has been consistently rumored to be in search of a coach built around him and the offense.

And while the Titans have a string of coaching interviews extending into next week, at least, one fitting contender is on deck this weekend as what could end up being an ideal hire for Tennessee.

Fire to Hire

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Stefanski, just weeks after being fired by the Cleveland Browns following a 5-12 season, is "in the building" for his interview with the Titans. Marking their last survey of the weekend, Stefanski is among the highest-profile candidates remaining on the board, in spite of his own firing in Cleveland.

Then again, just about anyone could be given a second chance after enduring the Browns' brutal coaching cycle. Having led Cleveland to two playoff appearances (2020, 2023), as well as one win, Stefanski more than proved his competency at the top of the chain during his tenure.

The #Titans are interviewing former #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, and he’s in the building today. This is their last interview of the weekend. pic.twitter.com/88YP1hreTg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2026

To boot, the current candidate netted two NFL Coach of the Year Awards; Stefanski losing his job is made all the more interesting by that achievement -- give Cleveland's inability to keep a healthy, seasoned quarterback -- but for Tennessee, it simply makes him a more appealing candidate.

A Potential Pick

Stefanski is, at the very least, a potential option for a team running a comprehensive test on the entire coaching market. Having served as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings before his job at the top, he clicks right into that aforementioned outline of an offensive mind that could mold Ward into the franchise player Tennessee wants him to be.

Now, with Stefanski being in town for a physical interview, his odds to land the job have skyrocketed from their already high landing. The Titans are still likely to finish out their diligent search, but it wouldn't be a surprise to find out weeks from now that the team had their guy all along.

