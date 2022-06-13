Treylon Burks and Asthma: Why Now? What to Expect?

The move to Nashville and the timing of offseason workouts could be the cause for the first-round pick's recent struggles, but his performance history provides reason for optimism.

NASHVILLE – When Tennessee Titans wide receivers coach Rob Moore said last week that Treylon Burks had asthma, it provided some factual clarity on the first-round draft pick’s bumpy offseason.

It also offered an opportunity to delve deeper into asthma and its impact on high-level athletes like Burks – how common the issue is, what might be triggering Burks’ asthma, and how it might affect his Titans future.

Burks has not been a full participant in any of the Titans’ rookie minicamp practices and OTA sessions open to the media, and he didn’t practice at all last Tuesday.

His next test could come as early as Tuesday, when the Titans open their mandatory minicamp, on a day with forecasted high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes of well over 100 degrees. How much and how well Burks performs in minicamp will give us an indication of his progress since he first had on-field breathing issues just over a month ago.

The bigger-picture question for Burks, the team and Titans fans is not about this week, though. It’s about months and years down the line, as the Titans seek a capable replacement for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, who Tennessee dealt to Philadelphia just before selecting Burks in the draft.

Will asthma affect Burks’ future in that regard?

Two medical experts in the field presented a cautiously optimistic outlook when they spoke last week to All Titans.

“It doesn’t have to limit you,” Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist with the non-profit Allergy & Asthma Network. said. “Asthma is a serious condition. It’s a chronic condition. But if it’s well-managed … it can be controlled. I’m hoping that if (Burks) does have the appropriate care, then it doesn’t have to interfere, even with high-level sports.”