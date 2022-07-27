Offseason MVPs Include Three 2021 Draft Picks

NASHVILLE – Collectively, the eight members of the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 draft class contributed relatively little as rookies.

Three of the first six picks ended the season on injured reserve, and two of them spent the vast majority of the campaign there. One was cut at the end of the preseason and spent almost all of the regular season on the practice squad. Another was late in the year and ended up with another franchise. None appeared in all 17 games.

If the offseason was an indicator, that group is set up to do much more in 2022.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday, following the first training camp practice, half of the six players recognized as offseason award winners were 2021 draft picks. They are cornerback Caleb Farley (first round), tackle Dillon Radunz (second round) and wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (fourth round). Also recognized were fullback Tory Carter, safety Amani Hooker and free agent defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker.

“That was through a criteria of effort, consistency and improvement,” Vrabel said.

Improvement, of course, is the key word as it applies to last year’s draft class. Seven of the eight are still with Tennessee and at least two are expected to be starters in their second seasons.

A rundown of the 2021 draft class and what is expected of them this fall as training camp gets into full swing:

• Caleb Farley, CB (first round): He is penciled in as a starter opposite Kristian Fulton. All indications are that he is recovered from the knee injury that ended his rookie season after three games, and there is no doubt he has the physical gifts to do the job. He must show consistency and understanding despite having played just three games total in his final college season and his first in the NFL. And he must stay healthy.

• Dillon Radunz, T (second round): If he is not the starter at right tackle, he will have no one to blame but himself. The majority of his work this offseason was at that spot. There also is the fact that he was drafted to play there after 2020 first-round selection Isaiah Wilson washed out. Radunz has to show he can match up against NFL players on a week-to-week basis, a big jump from his college days in the FCS (North Dakota State) and a big ask after he got little playing time on offense as a rookie.

• Monty Rice, ILB (third round): He has started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list because of an Achilles injury that ended his rookie season in early December. Rice did more than most of last year’s rookies with the opportunities he got, though. He quickly established himself as a special teams standout and later started four games when injuries decimated the inside linebacker group. He will have time to work his way back to health, and when he gets there he should be the first option behind starters Zach Cunningham and David Long. He could be a starter as soon as next season.

• Elijah Molden, CB (third round): By far, the MVP of this group last season, Molden needs only to build on what he accomplished in the 16 games he played. He overcame a rough start to the season to become a reliable and versatile member of the secondary. He is the primary option at slot cornerback but can move to other spots based on personnel packages and matchup opportunities. Molden likely never will be a classic shut-down pass defender, but he has a unique skillset that will make him a valuable piece of the defense for years to come.

• Dez Fitzpatrick, WR (fourth round): By far, he was the biggest disappointment of the group when he failed to make the 53-man roster for the start of the 2021 regular season. He finally made it on to the active roster in mid-November but played in just one of the final five games. He finished the year with five catches for 49 yards and one touchdown. An offseason overhaul of the wide receiver group has created opportunity, and by virtue of his draft status Fitzpatrick will have an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role for himself. He just has to show he deserves it.

• Rashad Weaver, ILB (fourth round): His season was over before the end of September because of a knee injury. His rehabilitation complete, he now has a chance to become an important part of the defense. At 6-foot-4, 259 pounds, he could be the early-down defender coaches have sought for years to give Harold Landry (and Bud Dupree) regular breaks. If he does that, Landry (and Dupree) will be fresher for pass rush situations. Weaver also has the sort of athleticism to become a quality pass rusher in his own right, but he has the time to develop that part of his game.

• Racey McMath, WR (sixth round): Special teams once again are where McMath will make his mark. He appeared in just nine games last season but still was on the field for more than 60 percent of the Titans’ special teams snaps. Additionally, though, Vrabel has said coaches will ask McMath to focus on mastery of one of the wide receiver positions and to carve out a role for himself on offense that way rather than ask him to learn the specifics of each spot.

• Brady Breeze, S (sixth round): Injuries were a problem early, but he eventually played five games – exclusively on special teams – before he was waived in early December. The Detroit Lions claimed him, and he will try to earn a spot with them this season.