Titans Lose Offensive Starter vs. 49ers

The Tennessee Titans are putting together their final preparations ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

While most of the team is getting ready to play, there are a few players who are inactive for the game due to injury or other reasons. Here's a look at who won't suit up for the Titans against the Niners:

OT Dan Moore Jr.

Dan Moore Jr. has been dealing with a neck injury, which has limited him in practice throughout the week. He was questionable for the game, but ultimately, the Titans chose to sit him against the Niners.

In good news for the Titans, they will be getting Senator Lloyd Cushenberry III back in action. With Moore out, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Oli Udoh will fill in for the Titans.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. before the first half at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Armour-Davis was limited in practice all week with an Achilles injury, but he was ruled out for the game. The quarterback has not played since Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

So far this season, Armour-Davis has recorded 17 tackles for the Titans. He is a free agent after the season, so the Titans would like to see him back on the field before the end of the year so they can get another chance to evaluate him.

DB Jerrick Reed

Reed is out for the third straight week as a healthy scratch. The secondary doesn't need all of its players, so Reed is getting the short end of the stick once again.

OT John Ojuwku

Ojuwku was a healthy scratch despite Moore being out with an injury. Earlier in the season, the Titans would put Crenshaw-Dickson in this spot, but they have liked what he has shown in practice over the past couple of weeks, so they are giving him the backup role while Ojuwku takes a seat.

OG Drew Moss

Moss is still waiting to make his debut with the Titans after being claimed off waivers earlier in the season. The Titans have often kept an offensive lineman on the sidelines, and Moss continues to fill that role.

DT Shy Tuttle

Despite practicing all week, it appears Tuttle has yet to clear concussion protocol. This marks Tuttle's third straight week on the sidelines. This means T'Vondre Sweat and Jeffery Simmons will have to take some of the slack as the Titans look to win their second consecutive game on the road.

