Titans Back in Losing Column After Falling to 49ers

The Tennessee Titans are back in the loss column after falling 37-24 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 at Levi's Stadium.

The Titans were trailing for the entire game against the Niners, but they had a good fight against the Niners. They made plays throughout the contest that kept them in it, but it was never enough to make the Niners feel truly concerned about their chances to win the game.

The 49ers struck first with a touchdown to wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The Titans responded with a field goal from 25 yards out by Joey Slye.

In the second quarter, Christian McCaffrey ran the ball in from a yard out while rookie tight end Gunnar Helm caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from fellow rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The Niners responded with a field goal, while the Titans missed from 50 yards wide right to trail 17-10 going into halftime.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reacts during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Titans Lose Once Again vs. 49ers

The Niners blew the game open in the third quarter with touchdowns to Jennings and tight end George Kittle to take a three-score lead into the final 15 minutes. The Titans played until the final whistle with two touchdowns from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and running back Tony Pollard, but it wasn't enough.

The touchdown from Simmons was particularly cool, considering he is best known for being one of the best offensive tackles in the league. Now, he can add an offensive touchdown to his career stats. However, he can't add another win to the win column for the season, which is likely what he cares about the most.

It's a punch in the gut for the Titans, who were coming off a win last week on the road against the Cleveland Browns. They weren't expected to win the game against the 49ers, but it doesn't make the loss hurt any less.

Ward finished the day with 170 yards on 18 of 29 passing with two touchdowns. Pollard ran for over 100 yards for the second straight week, ending with 104. Helm was the leading receiver with 49 yards on four receptions.

An unfortunate part of the game was Helm's toe injury, which forced him out early. Helm, Xavier Woods, Kevin Winston Jr., Mike Brown and Van Jefferson all left the game early with their respective injuries, which could keep them out next week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

