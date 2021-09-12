Two players for each team were ruled out on Friday. The rest are healthy scratches.

NASHVILLE – Not many players for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals were ruled out in advance of Sunday’s opener at Nissan Stadium.

That meant coaches had decisions to make about who would not be included among the 48 players on the gameday roster from among the 53 on the active roster and any practice squad players designated as gameday additions.

Most notable among those who will not be in uniform for the Titans are offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, one of their most prominent free agent additions. Reynolds has dealt with an Achilles injury throughout training cam and the preseason. Outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, a fourth-round pick this year, also is inactive.

Tennessee did not have inside linebacker David Long available due to a groin injury or tight end Tommy Hudson with a toe issue while Arizona ruled out linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) and wide receiver Antoine Wesley (illness).

Here is the complete list of Titans-Cardinals inactives:

Tennessee Titans: WR Cam Batson, TE Tommy Hudson, CB Chris Jackson, ILB David Long, OL Dillon Radunz, WR Josh Reynolds and OLB Rashad Weaver.

Arizona Cardinals: LB Dennis Gardeck, WR Antoine Wesley, QB Chris Streveler , RB Eno Benjamin, CB Luq Barcoo, CB Tay Gowan and OL Joshua Miles.