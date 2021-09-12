September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Titans-Cardinals Inactives

Two players for each team were ruled out on Friday. The rest are healthy scratches.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

NASHVILLE – Not many players for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals were ruled out in advance of Sunday’s opener at Nissan Stadium.

That meant coaches had decisions to make about who would not be included among the 48 players on the gameday roster from among the 53 on the active roster and any practice squad players designated as gameday additions.

Most notable among those who will not be in uniform for the Titans are offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and wide receiver Josh Reynolds, one of their most prominent free agent additions. Reynolds has dealt with an Achilles injury throughout training cam and the preseason. Outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, a fourth-round pick this year, also is inactive.

Tennessee did not have inside linebacker David Long available due to a groin injury or tight end Tommy Hudson with a toe issue while Arizona ruled out linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) and wide receiver Antoine Wesley (illness).

Here is the complete list of Titans-Cardinals inactives:

Tennessee Titans: WR Cam Batson, TE Tommy Hudson, CB Chris Jackson, ILB David Long, OL Dillon Radunz, WR Josh Reynolds and OLB Rashad Weaver.

Arizona Cardinals: LB Dennis Gardeck, WR Antoine Wesley, QB Chris Streveler , RB Eno Benjamin, CB Luq Barcoo, CB Tay Gowan and OL Joshua Miles.

General view of Nissan Stadium before the Tennessee Titans preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Game Day

Titans-Cardinals Inactives

Tennessee Titans defensive end Vanden Bosch (93) watch a replay on a score board against New York Jets at LP Field Nov. 23, 2008.
News

Former Titans Pro Bowler: Jeffery Simmons a 'Monster'

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley (4) attempts a field goal out of the hold of punter Donnie Jones (5) in the second half against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Titans 20-19.
GM Report

Injury Forces Change at Kicker

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) watches from the bench during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
News

Dupree Determined to Pay Immediate Dividends

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Saturday, July 31, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

A.J. Brown 'Good To Go' Versus Cardinals

Tennessee Titans kicker Sam Fickens (4) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Uncertainty At Kicker Arises Once Again

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) takes the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium.
News

Linebacker Ruled Out For Season-Opener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) reacts after being sacked for a safety during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Tannehill a Picture of Health With Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing on the sidelines during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
Center Stage+

First In Line for Criticism if Offense Falters