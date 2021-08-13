Titans at Falcons: Live Updates and Analysis

The familiarity between the coaching staffs for the preseason opener will create a situation in which players will have the opportunity to showcase themselves.

The Tennessee Titans open the preseason Friday against the Falcons in Atlanta.

It is a good first step toward the regular because it will present – schematically speaking – familiar challenges on both sides of the ball, albeit with different personnel. Atlanta’s head coach and offensive play-caller is Arthur Smith, the Titans’ offensive coordinator. The Falcons’ defensive coordinator is Dean Pees, who served in the same role with Tennessee in 2018 and 2019.

It also will be an opportunity for everyone to get a better picture of some the more interesting battles for roster spots such as those among depth wide receivers, backup quarterback and kicker. Many of Tennessee’s proven players, i.e. Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and the like, will not play, which means those further down the roster will be on the field right from the outset.

Who wins will not be the story. Which players stand out – for good and for bad – is what will have people talking Saturday morning.

Now, on to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

(15:00) The Titans get the ball first. Darrynton Evans is the return man, and if all goes well it will be his job during the regular season as well. Evans returns it from the goal line to the 20, which is where the opening drive starts.

Logan Woodside is the quarterback and is expected to play the entire first half.

(14:55) Evans takes a handoff, bounces right for a 15-yard gain behind an offensive line that features none of the five expected starters. It is Christian DiLauro at left tackle, Ross Reynolds at left guard. Daniel Munyer at center, Dillon Radunz at right guard and David Quessenberry at right tackle.

(13:10) The first penalty of the preseason is a big one: Quessenberry called for clipping, which makes it first-and-25 from the Tennessee 31.

(12:05) The penalty ultimately is no problem. On second-and17, Woodside connects with Chester Rogers for 17 yards for the third first down of this drive.

(9:43) The first third down of the day is unsuccessful. On third-and-14 from the Falcons’ 48, Woodside can’t find a receiver and is sacked for a loss of nine yards.

(8:48) Atlanta’s first drive starts at its own 18 with A.J. McCarron at quarterback.

In stark contrast to the offense, most of the starters on defense are on the field, including the entire secondary of cornerbacks Jackrabbit Jenkins and Kristian Fulton, and safeties Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.

(6:56) The defense gives up a 16-yard completion on third-and-9 (2020 flashbacks, anyone?) but the play is negated by an illegal formation penalty against the Falcons.

(6:27) On third-and-14, coordinator Shane Bowen dials up heavy pressure that forces McCarron to throw it away and the Falcons punt without having picked up a first down. Chester Rogers gets the first chance as Tennessee’s punt returner.

(6:07) Darrynton Evans pulls up at the end of a 3-yard gain. Probably means the end of his night. He has four carries for 26 yards.

(5:33) Woodside is sacked again on third down as he stands in the pocket looking for a receiver.

(3:30) The Falcons go three-and-out, with help from a holding penalty, and are forced to punt.

(3:24) Chester Rogers with a 57-yard punt return to the Atlanta 14. Rogers is the most experienced punt returner on the roster, and that is probably his best path to a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Titans report that Darrynton Evans’ issue is with a knee.

(3:06) With Evans on the sideline, the offense goes with three straight handoffs, one to Jeremy McNichols (no gain) and two to Mekhi Sargent (three yards each). That sets up a field goal attempt (by design, perhaps?) and the first big moment for the most talked-about roster battle of camp.

(1:11) Tucker McCann gets the first kick, and makes a 26-yard field goal for the first points of the game. TENNESSEE 3, ATLANTA 0. Scoring drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:59.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. Titans have outgained the Falcons 51-21 and have a 3-0 edge in first downs. Rogers’ punt return was the biggest play of the period, though, and his lone reception was the longest play for either offense.