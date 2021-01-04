Sloman Makes a Name for Himself With Game-Winning Kick

Some of the Tennessee Titans players had no idea who their practice squad kicker was until he delivered the decisive points in 41-38 victory at Houston.

Sam Sloman said he had no doubts. He was the only one.

The rookie kicker made a 37-yard field goal as time expired and lifted the Tennessee Titans to a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans – and first place in the AFC South – on Sunday. The ball only went through after it bounced off the right upright.

“The last kick, it came off my foot, and I knew it was good,” Sloman said. “It was a little bit nerve-racking, but I knew it would be good.”

When the officials lifted their hands indicating the field goal was good, Sloman celebrated with teammates some of who, earlier this week, didn’t even know he was on the team. As a member of the practice squad since Nov. 24, Sloman largely has stayed away from the rest of the team to ensure his availability for a week such as this.

Regular placekicker Stephen Gostkowski was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, and suddenly Sloman was pressed into service. For the game, Sloman made all five PATs and both field goals he attempted.

“Honestly I didn’t know who he was at practice,” safety Kevin Byard said. “I thought it was one of our scouts out there.

“He came up huge (Sunday). He made all his kicks. The guy comes in from not having a job and then makes the game-winning field goal. God works in mysterious ways, man.”

Those teammates who didn’t know Sloman earlier this week, like many Titans fans, know him now. Linebacker Will Compton could be heard screaming during the post-game press conference, “You’re a stud (Sloman), you’re a stud.”

The game-winning kick was set up by a 54-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill to wide receiver A.J. Brown. A four-yard run from Henry made the kick shorter and set the stage for little-known Sloman to play the hero.

“I saw it hit off the post. And my stomach sank,” Tannehill said. “Then I saw it drop down. And I said, ‘I think it might of went in.’ And sure enough, the refs put their hands up and it was in.”

Given the way things turned out, it was only fitting that Sloman wore the number ‘2’ jersey for the Titans.

The number formerly belonged to the late Rob Bironas, who holds the NFL record for field goals made in one game (eight). He set that mark against none other than the Texans on Oct. 21, 2007. And in that game, he also kicked the game-winning field goal on the road.

In a way, history repeated itself.

“I was talking about (Bironas) at practice on Friday,” Sloman said. “It was pretty cool to be wearing the same number as him.”

Sometimes, there is no better story in football other than the practice squad kicker stepping up to win the division. The last kick, for Sloman, ranks number one in his career, he said. And because of his effort, the Titans finish the season first in the AFC South.

“It’s been a pretty crazy experience,” Sloman said. “It’s just been awesome to see everyone excited for me.”