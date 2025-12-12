Titans Shouldn't Hire Former Cowboys HC

The Tennessee Titans will soon be getting ready for their head coaching search when the season comes to an end in less than a month's time.

The front office is likely already scouring the landscape for potential head coaching replacements for Brian Callahan, who was fired after Week 6. One of the top options for the vacancy is former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

"McCarthy would be looking for the very rare but not unprecedented third head coaching opportunity after becoming a late departure in Dallas after last season," Sports Illustrated contributor Conor Orr wrote.

"There was some buzz connecting McCarthy to the Saints’ job, though he announced he was removing himself from consideration shortly before reports emerged that Kellen Moore was a heavy favorite to win the job in New Orleans.

"McCarthy, 62, is viewed by some as an early front-runner for the Titans’ vacancy given his experience at the quarterback position and the Titans needing to maximize 2025 No. 1 pick Cam Ward. Though there are some conflicting opinions emerging that Tennessee may value a younger voice in the building."

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stands on the sidelines against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

McCarthy Makes Sense For Titans, But That Doesn't Mean It's Right

McCarthy has a checkered track record as a head coach in the NFL. While he was successful 15 years ago, helping the Packers win a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers under center, that doesn't mean he is the right fit for Ward and the Titans in 2026 and beyond.

There is a reason why McCarthy is no longer the Cowboys' head coach. He was able to get the Cowboys to a certain point, but he was unable to get them over the hump for several years.

The goal for the Titans should be to hire a head coach that will win them a Super Bowl. If they feel McCarthy is that guy, hire him right now. However, there is not a lot of recent evidence to suggest that he is the optimal candidate at this moment in time.

Looking at new head coaches that have succeeded this season, it appears going young at the position is the way to go. While that bit the Titans in the butt last time around, Callahan was not given the right roster to succeed.

The Titans need a new, fresh perspective, but that doesn't mean McCarthy is necessarily the answer. The team should look far and wide for the next head coach rather than go for the obvious first option.

