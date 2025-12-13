Titans On SI Staff Predicts 49ers Game

The Tennessee Titans are heading out west to take on Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at what the members of the Tennessee Titans On SI staff think of what will happen in the game:

Jeremy Brener

The Titans have a really tough matchup against the 49ers in Week 15. The Titans are getting the 49ers fresh off of their bye, which has been a chance for San Francisco to turn up the heat in the Kyle Shanahan era.

The 49ers are 44-19 in games after their bye week since Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Those aren't good odds for the Titans, who have not won consecutive games since 2022.

The Titans may have some confidence after beating the Cleveland Browns last week, but this is a far different opponent in the pesky Niners. The Titans might be lucky to get to 14 points this week.

Prediction: 49ers 27, Titans 13

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy makes a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

This feels like it's going to be a 10-point game. The Titans will likely get back to basics which includes no run-game and a few stellar Cam Ward throws in garbage time to cut the deficit down in the fourth quarter.

Even without a few of their best players, the 49ers defense is no joke. Coming off a game against arguably one of the top defenses in the league, this will be a great test for Tennessee to see how they match up against a playoff contender. I don't see it going their way, but there's a chance this is much closer than people expect.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Titans 20

Lane Mills

As fun as it was to watch the Titans secure their second win of the season last week (and score as much as they did), the San Francisco 49ers are an entirely different beast than the Cleveland Browns. While I expect Tennessee to retain some of their momentum on offense, this looks like a surefire loss out west.

At 9-4 (compared to the Titans’ 2-11), the Niners simply have more to play for and, up to this point, have been a hyper-competitive team against just about anybody. At this late interval in the season, even if Cam Ward turns up the heat, the team in the playoff picture will likely be the group coming out on top.

Prediction: 49ers 30, Titans 17

