Hooper's Time Finally Arrives

NASHVILLE – In an offseason that didn’t feature a lot of big-name signings, the Tennessee Titans' addition of tight end Austin Hooper was one that stood out.

It wasn’t simply that Hooper had a quality resume – 408 catches, 3,024 yards and 2 Pro Bowl appearances – but also the fact the Titans were absolutely desperate at the position, having received little contribution from the three-headed monster of Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt in 2021.

The situation seemed a perfect fit for both sides.

All of which made the first five games of the season a little puzzling as Hooper registered just six catches for 55 yards.

Where was the Hooper who racked up back-to-back seasons of 70-plus catches in Atlanta? The Hooper who caught 16 touchdown passes over the past four seasons?

Maybe he was just waiting for National Tight End Day. Yes, it's a thing. And yes, it fell on Oct. 23 this year.

Whether that was the case (probably not), Hooper put together by far his most productive pass-catching day for Tennessee in a 19-10 victory over Indianapolis on Sunday (National Tight End Day). He caught all three passes thrown his way for 56 yards, a total that more than doubled his yardage for the season.

“Awesome,” a satisfied Hooper said afterward. “Any way you can help the team win, there’s nothing like it. It’s the best team sport in the world because you know, any given Sunday … .

“Other weeks it’s been other guys … This week, it just happened to be me – my turn to help the team and take advantage of opportunities. Next week it might be somebody else. But all you can do is be ready and have a good attitude.”

It wasn’t just Hooper’s productivity, but the significance of his catches, that made such a difference.

Just after the Colts cut the Titans’ lead to 13-7 in the third quarter, Tennessee faced a third-and-10 from its own 25. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hit Hooper short of the first-down marker, but the 6-foot-4, 254-pounder showed some wiggle, avoiding one defender near the right sideline and taking the ball upfield for a 14-yard gain.

Four plays later, Tannehill found Hooper once again, hitting him with a tight-window seam pass that split a pair of Colts defenders. That 23-yard pick-up got the ball to the Colts’ 25-yard line and set up Randy Bullock’s 38-yard field goal.

“It was great,” Tannehill said. “I’ve said it all along. The ball is going to find him. The guy is doing a good job for us. He’s consistent. He works in practice. I have a great connection with him. So it was just a matter of time.”

Hooper saved his most memorable catch for the most critical situation, as the Titans – leading 16-10 late in the fourth quarter – faced third-and-six from their own 44-yard line.

Tannehill threw over the middle to Hooper, who momentarily caught the ball. But Colts safety Rodney Thomas knocked the football loose, and at one point, it bounced off Hooper’s helmet as he fell toward the ground. Another Colts safety, Rodney McLeod, appeared to touch the football as well.

Bottom line? Hooper somehow managed to secure the ball an inch or two over the ground, using his right hand to pin the pigskin against his left wrist.

“I made (the catch) a lot harder than I needed to,” Hooper said. “I should have just sat down in the zone instead of just drifting back. That’s what allowed the defender to hit the ball when I went to extend it, but luckily, it was just one of those bounces when I had a chance at it.”

Said Tannehill: “I didn’t see (the catch). I got hit. But from where I threw it, I knew he was going to have to adjust to it. ... That huge catch – kind of off-schedule, getting contact and hanging with it – I was happy to see him get going.”

That set up Bullock’s fourth and final field goal, which gave the Titans an insurmountable 19-10 advantage with under five minutes remaining.

The victory was, of course, first and foremost in Hooper’s mind following the game, but it was clear he felt a little relief about being a bigger part of the offense as well.

He’d gone through some lean times, given the expectations that followed his signing: Hooper didn’t play as many as 30 snaps in three of the Titans’ first five games, and his season highs – prior to Sunday – were two catches and 19 yards.

Finally, he answered post-game questions about his key plays, as opposed to the steady stream of queries about his lack of production.

“You guys (media) are all nice people, but it does get a little tiring,” Hooper said. “(But) all 32 teams go through this with all the guys that run routes.

“Luckily today, (offensive coordinator Todd Downing) did a great job of putting me in that spot. Ryan gave me an opportunity, and I just tried to take advantage of it.”