Titans-Jaguars Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (7-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee: OLB Ola Adeniyi, OLB Denico Autry, CB Tre Avery, WR/PR C.J. Board, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton and RB/KR Hassan Haskins.

Jacksonville: CB Tevaughn Campbell, S Andre Cisco, OLB De'Shaan Dixon, LB Chad Muma, DL Corey Peters and WR Kendric Pryor.

Of Note

• The Titans placed inside linebacker David Long on injured reserve on Saturday. He joined fellow inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, who will miss his fifth straight game since he was placed on injured reserve. Without those two, Dylan Cole, Monty Rice and rookie Jack Gibbens, who will make his NFL debut, will rotate through at those two spots. Cole is expected to fill Long's role as the defensive signal-caller.

• For the second week in a row running back Julius Chestnut is a standard elevation from the practice squad and will fill in for Hassan Haskins as Derrick Henry's backup. Chestnut also will play a role on special teams. Haskins has been listed as questionable on Friday with a hip injury two weeks in a row,

• Outside linebacker Denico Autry, the Titans' leader in sacks with seven, will miss his third straight game because of a knee injury. Franchise officials have opted not to put him on injured reserve, which requires a player to miss a minimum of four games, which raises hope that he could return for next Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

• Without Treylon Burks and C.J. Board, the Titans will have four wide receivers in uniform. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine have played every game this season. Racey McMath will make his 2022 debut after was removed from injured reserve (hip injury) and added to the active roster on Saturday. Chris Conley was signed from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and will play for the third time, his first with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback.

• Cornerback Kristian Fulton was injured last Sunday at Philadelphia, and Tre Avery replaced him. With both unavailable, Roger McCreary, Terrance Mitchell, Greg Mabin (signed off the practice squad Saturday) and John Reid (signed off Atlanta's practice squad Wednesday) will be tasked with covering Jacksonville's speedy group of wide receivers.