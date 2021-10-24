Titans-Chiefs: Live Updates, Analysis

NASHVILLE – The last time the Kansas City Chiefs were in town, Nov. 10, 2019, quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards, the most ever allowed by the Tennessee Titans, and three touchdowns.

The Titans won 35-32, however, with a blocked field goal as time expired and kick-started their run to that season’s AFC Championship game, which they lost at Kansas City.

The Chiefs are back on Sunday, and Mahomes will go against a Titans secondary that is without starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), starting safety Amani Hooker (groin), backup cornerbacks Caleb Farley (knee) and Chris Jackson (ankle).

Kansas City (3-3) is one of three teams that averages better than 300 passing yards per game and leads the league with 18 touchdown passes. Tennessee (4-2) ranks 24th in the NFL with an average of 276.3 passing yards allowed per game and has allowed six completions of 40 yards or more (only two teams have given up more).

The Titans on offense, of course, feature two-time rushing champion Derrick Henry, who – all at once – can match Kansas City’s big-play potential and control the clock in a way that limits the opportunities for Mahomes and his bunch to throw it around. And the Chiefs are one of three NFL teams that allow an average of more than five yards per carry.

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

Kansas City won the coin toss and deferred its option until the second half. Tennessee gets the ball first.

Darrynton Evans, healthy and playing for the first time this season, is the return man. It's a touchback. The Titans will start at their own 25.

(14:02) The Titans are going no huddle – and looking to their big names. The first three plays are a pass to A.J. Brown (10 yards), a Derrick Henry run (three yards) and a pass to Julio Jones (18 yards).

(10:54) Derrick Henry’s 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end MyCole Pruitt – off a direct snap – caps an opening drive that included four passes (three by Ryan Tannehill) and four runs. All four completions were to different players. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:10. TENNESSEE 7, KANSAS CITY 0

That is Henry’s fifth career pass, including playoffs. He is 4-for-5 for 22 yards and two touchdowns.

Greg Mabin, signed this week off of Arizona’s practice squad, is the Titans’ starter at right cornerback in place of Kristian Fulton. Caleb Farley got the start on Monday but sustained a season-ending knee injury.

(7:05) Bud Dupree’s first sack for the Titans also results in a forced fumble. The Chiefs recover but it was third-and-7 and they are forced to punt. Mahomes was 3-for-3 for 21 yards passing on that drive.

(6:26) Punt returner Mason Kinsey, making his NFL debut, opts not to field the kick, and Kansas City downs it at the Titans’ 3.

(3:42) Left guard Rodger Saffold is down and being tended to by trainers. Saffold has missed parts of several games with a shoulder injury. This time it looks like his left leg.

(3:42) Mike Vrabel with his first replay challenge. Tannehill threw deep down the left sideline to A.J. Brown, but officials ruled he did not complete the catch. The play is overturned, and it is a 46-yard reception, for Brown, his longest of the season (his previous high was 22 yards) It is first down at the Kansas City 40.

Vrabel is 2-2 in replay challenges this season. He also won one against Indianapolis.

Rookie Dillon Radunz has placed Saffold at left guard. Saffold is riding the bike on the sideline and is "probable" to return with a thigh injury.

(0:48) Brown caps the drive with his second-longest reception of the season (24 yards) and his first touchdown catch since Week 1. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 97 yards, 5:34. TENNESSEE 14, KANSAS CITY 0

Brown has 83 yards on four catches. His season-high is 91 yards (on seven catches) Monday against Buffalo.

The last time the Titans scored 14 points in the first quarter was Dec. 20, 2020 against Detroit, nine games ago.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. The Titans have 153 yards on 17 plays. Tannehill is 7-7- for 114 yards with a touchdown. Kansas City has 34 yards on 11 plays.

SECOND QUARTER

(15:00) Denico Autry pressures Mahomes into throwing it away on third-and-11 from the Kansas City 35. The Chiefs will punt for the second time in as many possessions.

(9:53) Left tackle Kendall Lamm, starting in place of the injured Taylor Lewan, is down and grabbing at his left foot/ankle. Veteran Bobby Hart, signed earlier in the week, comes on to take his place.

The Titans are driving again. They have it first-and-10 and the Kansas City 30 following a 22-yard completion to Pruitt. Tannehill is now 10-10 for 157 yards and one touchdown.

(8:57) Tannheill’s first incomplete pass comes on his 12th throw. His attempt to Julio Jones on a slant was broken up.

(8:11) A second straight incomplete pass (also to Jones) leads to the first field goal attempt of the day. Randy Bullock’s try from 34 yards is good. Scoring drive: 12 plays, 60 yards 6:39. TENNESSEE 17, KANSAS CITY 0

The Titans did not score more than 14 first-half points in their first four games this season. In the last three it is 24, 17 and 17 (and counting).

(8:07) Kansas City’s first play is an interception. Rashaan Evans gathers in the ball after David Long deflected it. Tennessee ball at the Kansas City 46.

That is Evans’ first career interception. This is his 54th game.