Another Tackle Added to O Line

Christian DiLauro, undrafted in 2018, has yet to play in a regular season contest.
The Tennessee Titans have added another tackle to their depth chart.

Christian DiLauro, a four-year starter at Illinois, agreed to contract terms, the team announced Wednesday.

DiLauro (6-6, 300) entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent and has spent time with Cleveland, San Francisco, Houston and Pittsburgh, and he has yet to play in a contest outside of the preseason. The Steelers cut him at the start of the 2020 regular season.

He signed to take part in current season of The Spring League but was released a little more than a week ago.

At Illinois, DiLauro started 31 straight games beginning when he was a redshirt-freshman in 2014 and 38 games in all. He played right tackle the majority of that time saw some action at guard as a senior.

He joins a tackle group that includes veterans Taylor Lewan, Kendall Lamm, Ty Sambrailo and David Quessenberry, this year’s second-round pick Dillon Rudunz and a handful of others with little or no meaningful NFL experience.

