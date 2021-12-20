Versatile, Productive Rookie Placed on COVID List

Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Elijah Molden

    Defensive back Elijah Molden is the only member of the Titans' 2021 draft class who has not missed a game this season.
    Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    Elijah Molden is the only member of the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 draft class who has appeared in each of this season’s first 14 games.

    His chances to make it 15 took a big hit Monday. The third-round draft pick out of Washington was added to the Titans’ Reserve-COVID 19 list, which makes it unlikely that he will be in uniform for Thursday’s contest against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium.

    Molden becomes the third Tennessee player currently sidelined by COVID protocols amid a league-wide outbreak that prompted league officials to postpone two games this week. Rookie wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, another of this year’s draft picks, went on that list last Tuesday, a day after practice squad defensive back Jamal Carter was added.

    Molden, a versatile defensive back, has six starts among his 14 appearances and has been credited with 53 tackles, six quarterback pressures, one interception and one forced fumble. He returned the interception two yards for a touchdown on Oct. 31 at Indianapolis.

    He ranks ninth among all NFL rookies in tackles and is among the top 20 in playing time (source: TruMedia).

    Among the Titans’ cornerbacks and safeties, only Kevin Byard, Jackrabbit Jenkins and Kristian Fulton have played more snaps on defense than Molden, who has been on the field for 561.

    With another 74 plays on special teams, Molden has seen significantly more action than the three players drafted ahead of him, cornerback Caleb Farley (74 total), offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (96 total) and inside linebacker Monty Rice (239 total).

    The Reserve-COVID 19 list is for players who have tested positive for the virus or have had a high-risk exposure to someone with the virus. Players must clear league-mandated protocols before they can return to the active roster and take part in practices and games.

    Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) huddles with his teammates before facing the Saints at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
