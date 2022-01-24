Titans Sign 11 to Futures Contracts

Two days after their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Tennessee Titans set their site squarely on the future.

Monday, franchise officials announced that 11 players have been signed to futures contracts. All 11 spent part or all of the 2021 season with the Titans, and the majority of them saw some degree of game action.

The rundown:

• Safety Jamal Carter: One of three veteran safeties added late in training camp, he spent the entire season on the practice squad and was a gameday addition to the active roster for the Week 5 victory at Jacksonville.

• T Christian DiLauro: He spent the final 16 weeks of the season on the practice squad and made his NFL debut as a reserve in the Thursday night victory over San Francisco.

• TE Austin Fort: Fort was on the practice squad from Week 2 through the end of the season but was passed over in favor free agent Ryan Izzo, when MyCole Pruitt spent went on injured reserve with two games to go.

• OL Derwin Gray: After a brief stint on the roster during the preseason, he was brought back as a member of the practice squad in mid-October and stayed there for the remainder of the season.

• QB Kevin Hogan: Signed when Matt Barkley was plucked from the practice squad, he spent the final eight weeks of the season on the practice squad and saw action in garbage time against New England.

• WR Cody Hollister: An injury during training camp led to a settlement and his release. He returned as a member of the practice squad in mid-November and caught four passes in three games.

• LB Joe Jones: He started and finished the season on the practice squad and in between played nine games, primarily as a special teams performer.

• WR Mason Kinsey: A productive preseason raised expectations for what he might do. Ultimately, he spent all season on the practice squad but made one appearance, his NFL debut, Oct. 24 against Kansas City.

• OL Daniel Munyer: A veteran who spent the first eight games on injured reserve, he was released and re-signed to the practice squad once he got healthy. He dressed for one game but did not play.

• OL Jordan Roos: Signed early in training camp to help offset injury issues with the offensive line, he spent all season on the practice squad and did not play.

• OLB Tuzar Skipper: In and out of the lineup in 2020 as a regular gameday addition from practice squad, he was out of work this season until he was added to the practice squad in mid-December. He did not play a game in 2021.

Futures contracts are for the upcoming season and take effect on the first day of the new league year. The 2022 league year begins at 3 p.m. (Central) on March 16.