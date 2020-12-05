Isaiah Wilson Suspended for Sunday's Game

Franchise officials say rookie right tackle violated team rules less than a week after his NFL debut.
NASHVILLE -- Isaiah Wilson just can’t seem to get it right during his rookie season.

The Tennessee Titans placed their first-round pick in this year’s draft on the Reserve-Suspended by Club list. According to a release from the team, the suspension is for one game (Sunday against Cleveland) and is the result of a violation of team rules.

It is the latest misstep for the 29th overall choice, who has appeared in just one game this season. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound right tackle out of the University of Georgia has been on the COVID-19 reserve list twice, the second time for more than a month.

In August, Wilson was named in an incident report filed by Tennessee State University police officers after they broke up a party at an off-campus apartment complex. He received a trespass warning while other attendees were charged with drug, curfew and runaway violations.

Weeks later, police arrested Wilson and charged him with driving under the influence. He was released from custody soon after. According to reports, Wilson “blew a 0.107 and 0.113 at the time he was pulled over.” The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Tennessee is 0.08.

He made his long-awaited debut in last Sunday’s 45-26 victory at Indianapolis. He logged three snaps on offense late in the contest and one on special teams.

“My expectations are the same whether you're drafted in the first round, or we've hit you up post-draft, or you showed up as a mid-season free agent,” coach Mike Vrabel said recently when asked about Wilson. “Be a great teammate, to work hard, to understand what we're asking you to do, and play with great effort and finish.

“I would say that Isaiah (Wilson) has continued to improve and we'll see where that goes.”

Apparently, it made another wrong turn.

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (79) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
