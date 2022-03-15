Skip to main content
Player(s)
A.J. Moore Jr.
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Veteran DB Agrees to One-Year Deal

Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

A.J. Moore was a role player and key special teams performer for the Houston Texans over the past four years.

As so often has been the case since Mike Vrabel became head coach, the Tennessee Titans have signed a player who spent time with the Houston Texans. The difference in this case is that the player arrived in Houston after Vrabel left to take charge of the Titans.

Safety A.J. Moore agreed to a one-year free-agent contract with Tennessee on Tuesday.

Undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2018, Moore (5-foot-11, 202 pounds) played 55 games (five starts) for Houston over the past four seasons. He was credited with 69 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hits.

Vrabel, of course, was an assistant coach with the Texans from 2014-17, the last as defensive coordinator.

The majority of Moore’s playing time with Houston came on special teams with the exception of 2020 when he was a starter for the first three contests as well as the final two and was a regular contributor on defense in nine others. He capped the campaign with a career-high 10 tackles and a forced fumble in a loss to the Titans.

Moore also missed five games that season while on injured reserve.

His addition comes shortly after veteran cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins was released to free up salary cap room and a day before Dane Cruikshank – among others – officially becomes a free agent. Moore is likely to fill the role that Cruikshank has performed in recent years.

Moore has a twin brother, C.J. Moore, who is also a safety in the NFL and spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions.

“We're just all about just bringing positive energy to the team, just being great team players, and just having juice, know what I'm saying?” A.J. Moore said in 2020. “You want to give the defense or special teams juice, offense, whatever we can do to help. It was just all about having great energy and positive energy."

