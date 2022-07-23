Skip to main content
Titans Bring Back Former Special Teams Star

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Titans Bring Back Former Special Teams Star

Josh Kalu's blocked field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs one of the most memorable plays of the 2019 season. He was hurt last year while with the New York Giants.

Josh Kalu made the play that arguably kick-started the Tennessee Titans’ run to the 2019 AFC Championship game.

Saturday, the veteran defensive back returned to the Titans in an attempt to re-start his NFL career.

Tennessee signed Kalu, whose last regular-season appearance was in the final game of 2020. He spent all last season on injured reserve with the New York Giants.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In a corresponding move, veteran safety Rodney Clemons was released. Clemons originally joined the Titans as a member of the practice squad for the final month of the 2021 season and was signed to a futures contract for 2022 shortly after the playoff loss to Cincinnati. Undrafted in 2020, he has spent time with two NFL franchises but has yet to appear in a regular-season game.

Kalu has played 28 games in his career – all with Tennessee from 2018-20 – and has been credited with 10 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

Roughly 80 percent of his snaps, however, have come on special teams, and he has been credited with another 15 tackles in that capacity. Also, it was there that he made his most notable impact.

His blocked field goal as time expired on Nov. 10, 2019 preserved a 35-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. That was the first of a four-game win streak and a run of five wins in the final seven games allowed the Titans to claim the final AFC playoff spot. They upset New England and Baltimore in the postseason before a loss to the Chiefs in the conference title game. He also recovered a fumble to cap the wild victory over the Patriots.

Kalu entered the NFL when Tennessee signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) is helped off the field during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass.
GM Report

Three Placed on PUP List Ahead of Training Camp

By David Boclair56 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) looks over the field during a Rookie Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, May 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Must the Titans Keep Three Quarterbacks This Season?

By David Boclair6 hours ago
Auburn defensive back Roger Mccreary (DB25) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
GM Report

Deal for Second-Round Choice Leaves One Draft Pick Unsigned

By David BoclairJul 22, 2022 4:24 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on his touchdown during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind.
News

Glennon: Titans Chose Eventual Payoff Over Payout

By John GlennonJul 20, 2022 2:44 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Titans Need to Find Big-Play Threat(s)

By John GlennonJul 19, 2022 4:49 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) listens to quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Center Stage+

Ten to Watch During Training Camp

By John GlennonJul 18, 2022 5:57 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) fires up the team before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium Oct. 16, 2016.
News

Jason McCourty Ends NFL Career After 13 Seasons

By David BoclairJul 15, 2022 5:05 PM EDT
Tennessee Titans' first round NFL Draft pick Jeffery Simmons showed up at the season ticket holders luncheon at the Country Music Hall of Fame Friday, April 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Center Stage+

Titans' 2019 Draft Class Ranks Among Best in Recent NFL History

By John GlennonJul 15, 2022 4:10 PM EDT