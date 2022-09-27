Skip to main content
Veteran Offensive Lineman Added

Matt Kryger/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Le'Raven Clark was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad. Veteran linebacker Joe Schobert also was added to the practice squad.

NASHVILLE – Days after left tackle Taylor Lewan announced he is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, the Tennessee Titans added an offensive lineman with experience at that position.

The Titans signed Le’Raven Clark, a six-year veteran, off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad on Tuesday. The addition of the 6-foot-5, 319-pounder provides some immediate depth and versatility up front and the potential to be a starter once he settles in.

Also, veteran linebacker Joe Schobert was added to the practice squad. To make room, Gerri Green was released from the practice squad.

Clark, 29, was a third-round pick by Indianapolis in 2016 and has played 51 games with 16 starts in his career. He spent four seasons with the Colts before he signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2021. Philadelphia waived him at the end of the preseason this year and immediately added him to its practice squad.

Clark has started at least one game in each of his five NFL seasons but never more than five in one season (2017). Six of his starts were at left tackle and four were at right tackle. His other six starts were at left guard.

Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2016 and has played for three teams (the Browns, Pittsburgh and Jacksonville) during his career. He has started at least 13 games in each of the last five seasons and has averaged 110 tackles per season. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 with Cleveland when he led the NFL with 144 tackles. He also has 11 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for his career.

He signed as a free agent with Jacksonville in 2020, and the Jaguars traded him to Pittsburgh last August. The Steelers released him early this past offseason, and he spent s short time with the Denver Broncos during training camp.

With Monty Rice, who missed all of the offseason and training camp, and rookie Chance Campbell currently on injured reserve, Schobert provides some much-needed experience and depth at inside linebacker.

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind.
