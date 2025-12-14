Titans Rookie Exits After TD vs. 49ers

Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Gunnar Helm was having a good day after scoring his second NFL touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, but things are starting to take a turn in the wrong direction.

According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Helm is questionable to return against the 49ers with a toe injury. Helm suffered the injury in the second half against the Niners.

Gunnar Helm (toe) is QUEST to return for @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 14, 2025

Helm Leaves Game vs. 49ers

The news comes after three Titans defensive backs were ruled out due to injury. Mike Bane, Kevin Winston Jr., and Xavier Woods will not be coming back later in the second half against the Niners.

The Titans have really liked what they've seen from Helm so far this season, so the hope is that his injury is not too serious. Helm has continued his development from all of the growth he had while playing for the University of Texas.

"I met with Coach Banks going into my last season and said, 'I want to play in the National Football League," Helm said after he was chosen by the Titans in the NFL Draft this spring.

"I want to win a national championship. I want to be the next great tight end at the University of Texas. What do I have to do to help this team win and to be that guy that I want to be?' And he told me, 'Look, you need to get better in the vertical passing game. You need to clean up your technique in the run game. Got to get a lot faster, got to get stronger.'

"So, I set up a great plan in place with my tight ends coach. Set a great plan in place with our strength coach. And I got the tight ends doing some extra core work to help us in the run game. And then ultimately hit the ground running when camp rolled around."

So far this season, Helm has 39 catches for 336 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans. He is on pace to take over as the starting tight end next season when Chig Okonkwo becomes a free agent.

While Helm is on the sidelines, Okonkwo will get more opportunities to produce in the offense for the Titans.

The Titans are trailing 24-10 midway through the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

