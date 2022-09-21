Two DBs Pulled from Others' Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have added defensive experience to their 53-man roster by signing safety Andrew Adams and cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

Adams (pictured) was signed from the Steelers’ practice squad and Mitchell from the Patriots’ practice squad, a source confirmed.

The moves were originally reported by The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Tennessee’s roster stood at 52 this morning, so the addition of two players means at least one corresponding roster move is on the way. Most likely, one or more players is headed to injured reserve.

The 30-year-old Mitchell has spent seven seasons in the league, playing 83 games and starting 51. Originally a seventh-round draft pick of Dallas in 2014, Mitchell has played 30 games and started 29 over the last two years. He was in Houston in 2021 and started 13 games and made 60 tackles, one interception and 10 passes defensed.

The Titans were without cornerbacks Kristian Fulton (hamstring) and Elijah Molden (groin, injured reserve) in Monday’s loss to Buffalo. Three other defensive backs – Ugo Amadi, Lonnie Johnson and Chris Jackson – appeared to suffer at least minor injuries against the Bills, though it’s unclear how severe the issues were.

Adams, 29, adds a significant special-teams presence and represents the latest example of player shuffling between the two teams.

The Titans earlier this month signed outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka off waivers from the Steelers. Last week, the Steelers raided the Titans’ practice squad, signing edge rusher David Anenih to Pittsburgh’s 53-man roster.

Adams’ addition could be related in part to the knee injury suffered Monday night by running back/returner Trenton Cannon, who was expected to play a lot of special teams for the Titans. Adams played 244 special-teams snaps for Tampa Bay last season and 297 special-teams snaps for the Buccaneers in 2020.

Adams has played 87 games and made 35 starts during his six NFL seasons, totaling 190 tackles, seven interceptions and 23 passes defensed. He spent his first two years with the New York Giants and the last four with Tampa Bay. The 5-11, 202-pound Adams played 14 games and started three for the Buccaneers last season, totaling 24 tackles and four passes defensed.

He was cut by the New York Giants in training camp before signing with Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

Per Pro Football Focus, Adams has some versatility. He played 121 snaps at free safety for Tampa Bay last season, 25 snaps at slot cornerback. In 2020, Adams played 32 snaps at free safety, nine at cornerback for Tampa Bay.