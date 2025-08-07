A.J. Brown Reflects on Infamous Titans Trade
Rarely is a trade as lopsided as the one that sent A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The trade in question occurred during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and saw Tennessee trade Brown to Philadelphia for a first-round pick and a third-round pick. The Titans then used that first-round pick on Arkansas wideout Treylon Burks, then packaged the third-round pick in a trade with the New York Jets. Meanwhile, the Eagles signed Brown to a four-year, $100 million extension immediately after the trade, giving him the contract that the Titans didn't want to.
Right when the trade happened, pundits believed the trade to be lopsided in Philadelphia's favor, and they were completely right. Brown has been one of the league's best receivers since the trade, catching 261 passes for 4,031 yards and 25 touchdowns while helping the Eagles make it to two Super Bowls and win one. On the other hand, Burks struggled to stay healthy and was recently placed on waivers after breaking his collarbone in training camp.
In a recent appearance on "Pardon My Take," Brown gave his thoughts on the infamous trade while also showing support for Burks.
“I’m grateful that happened,” Brown said. “I like to say that I outgrew that situation at Tennessee. I’m glad this happened, because I felt like I was meant to shine. We needed a big team with a big market and I think this is the right place and the best fit for me. I am a little sad for Treylon Burks. I wish he could get healthy, because he is a good kid and I talk to him numerous times. I’ve got his number. It sucks to see it go down like that.”
The Brown trade obviously isn't solely responsible for the Titans' downfall over the past few years, but it definitely played a large part in it. It's no coincidence that they've gone 16-35 and haven't made the playoffs since the trade.
The fact that Brown is now the top wideout for a perennial contender only adds salt to the wound, and will continue to do so until the Titans manage to break out of this rebuild.
