Titans' Dennard Wilson Sends Blunt Message Before Browns Game

With just one win in their first 12 games, it comes as no surprise that Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is fed up. He's not happy, to say the least, but there's no reason why he should be.

After back-to-back weeks of quality football, the Titans took ten steps back in their 22-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This team remains winless in their division, and they haven't won a game since October 5.

As the regular season comes to a close, the Cleveland Browns provide the Titans a key opportunity to build some momentum down the stretch. If they fail to do so, vibes could be at an all-time low, if they aren't already there.

Titans' Dennard Wilson Puts Team On Blast

.@Titans DC Dennard Wilson: Losing is not fun, guys should be pissed off. We want to win and are working to win ... There is no quit in me and I'm not going to allow these defensive players to quit — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 2, 2025

As the team's defensive coordinator, Wilson knows he's far from perfect. The Titans defense has given up the big play time and time again, but it's not like their offense has been terrific, either. It takes both phases to win in the National Football League, and when the Titans are set on one side of the ball, the other side screws everything up.

"Losing is not fun, guys should be pissed off," Wilson said. "We want to win and are working to win ... There is no quit in me and I'm not going to allow these defensive players to quit."

Tennessee has five chances to get another win on their record. After last year's hideous 3-14 campaign, no one expected the Titans to end the 2025 season with a worse record. At this point, that's the likely destination.

Titans Must Listen To Wilson's Wake-Up Call

Can't tell me Dennard Wilson doesn't care pic.twitter.com/qLxvf6YbDw — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 2, 2025

If Tennessee continues to lose and look lifeless while doing so, no one is going to want to coach this team. No college coach would be willing to take the chance, and a guy like Mike McCarthy certainly isn't getting off his couch to come to Tennessee to play for a team that's won just four games in the past two seasons.

These final five games will undoubtedly define the future of the Titans franchise. Losses to both the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints would put an emphatic end to any chance they had of landing a coach like Matt Nagy.

With all eyes on the Titans, and what they do moving forward, they better be listening to Wilson. Losing isn't fun, and these players should indeed be fed up and want to take that anger and aggression out on the field. It's been far too long since they came home with a win, and they'll look to change that on December 7.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!