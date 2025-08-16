Cam Ward Being Mismanaged By Titans Coaches
For the second week in a row, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan mismanaged starting quarterback and No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward.
Friday night against the Atlanta Falcons, Callahan watched Ward play the first quarter. He saw him go 2-for-7 for 42 yards. Another, ho-hum pedestrian effort for Ward.
In last week's loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward was a paltry 5-for-8 for 67 yards. In two preseason games, he threw a total of 15 passes and no touchdowns before yielding to Brandon Allen.
The whole purpose of the preseason is to get your rookie starters comfortable playing at the NFL level and pace. Callahan is denying Ward the opportunity to grow.
He needs to be able to work with wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson at game speed and with multiple repetitions. Ward is not going to be ready for Week 1 with the minimal game time he has received so far.
The play-calling is also atrocious.
Callahan is taking deep shots down field instead of giving Ward short, accurate play action passes that made him so successful at the University of Miami. He is running routes deep down the sidelines instead of letting Ward grow and develop his short-passing game.
Where is the security blanket Tennessee signed for him? They signed wide receiver Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent. They gave him a $20,000 signing bonus and guaranteed money equal to $254,000 per spotrac.com. He belongs on the field with Ward. Let him throw to Restrepo and they can play pitch and catch just llike they did last season at Miami.
Chances are Restrepo will not make the 53-man roster. However, he makes Ward comfortable. That is why they signed him in the first place. They are certainly not giving Ward any reps with his former Hurricanes teammate.
Ward looks disheveled in the offense and is not comfortable in the game situations. He can only get better with more repetitions.
Allen has proven he is what he is. He is a backup quarterback. The Titans committed $1 million guaranteed to him for this season including his signing bonus. His job as the back up is cemented and he is not going anywhere.
Allen threw 10 passes in the first half, completing eight with a touchdown and an interception. Ward should have gotten those reps. It is more important to get Ward involved in the offense, against an opposing team's defense, then it is to see your backup quarterback who will hopefully, never see the field.
Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns and Jaxxon Dart of the New York Giants had their training wheels taken off last weekend and had superlative performances. Sanders went deep into the third quarter and he got to run, scramble and throw two touchdowns.
Dart had four drives and coach Brian Daboll worked on short and medium pass routes to get him comfortable. The problem is neither of these two are projected to start Week 1 like Ward is. They are so far ahead of where Ward is at this point of the preseason.
Teams generally play their backups in the third preseason game, which is next week. Allen could have gotten a nice, long look next week. Ward is repetition deprived and he needs to be given the keys to the kingdom. Let him play into the second half and see what he can do.
He has shown nothing so far this preseason and Titans are not giving their fans a reason for optimism with Ward as the starter.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!