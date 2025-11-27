Titans Rookie Xavier Restrepo Opens Up on NFL Debut

The Tennessee Titans, and specifically quarterback Cam Ward, would've loved to have gotten wide receiver Xavier Restrpo a win in his NFL debut. Sadly that wasn't the case, but Ward is one of many rookies on the team who's only experienced the team's lone win in Arizona.

That's not to say this team isn't talented. If anything, their rookies are the only players keeping them together. An injury to standout WR Elic Ayomanor gave Restrepo the opportunity to make his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks.

Veteran WR Calvin Ridley being out the remainder of the season helped Restrepo's case as well, but it's quite mind-blowing that the Titans waited on him as long as they did. Restrepo has proven chemistry with Ward, and at this point, the offense needs any sort of spark to get things going. In the end, Restrepo was targeted six times. He finished with two receptions for 26 yards.

Xavier Restrepo Reflects On His NFL Debut

"I felt like I played very confident," Restrepo told reporters after practice on November 26. "I obviously left some plays out there that I'd want to get back, but for the most part I thought I blocked great, gave great effort, and caught the ball when it hit me."

Restrepo was fifth on the team in receiving with his 26 yards. The team high went to tight end Gunnar Helm as once again Ward's leading receiver was a TE. For what it's worth, Helm and WR Chimere Dike were targeted a team high seven times. Ward threw Restrepo just one less ball than he threw both of them.

"Me and Cam have a relationship where we demand and expect a lot out of each other," Restrepo continued. "Between me and him, we have a bond that is unbreakable."

Titans Move Forward With Restrepo

Crazy what can happen when you give a QB a receiver he broke tons of records with. A guy that understands scramble drill & zones. Little Mahomey + Xavier Restrepo pic.twitter.com/ayfWZGrQvt — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 23, 2025

It's common knowledge that Ridley is out for the remainder of the regular season, and he may have played his final snap with the team. It's hard for Tennessee to justify keeping his contract around, especially when most of their production is coming from a trio of rookies.

Now, with Restrepo in the mix, it makes it even harder to justify having Ridley take up a roster spot. Even though Restrepo left a lot on the table, his relationship with Ward is only going to get stronger as they have more time on the field together. It remains to be seen if the Titans are moving forward with Restrepo as part of their game-day roster come November 30 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

