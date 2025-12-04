Titans’ Cam Ward Opens Up About Shedeur Sanders Relationship

Back on November 17, 2023, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward faced off with Cleveland Browns signal caller Shedeur Sanders in a Pac-12 bout. The game was easily won by Ward's squad, as Washington State took care of business over Colorado, 56-14.

In that game, Ward finished 18/30 with 288 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On the other side, Sanders completed just 6/10 for 86 yards with a touchdown. With the game heavily out of hand, Sanders was pulled for Ryan Staub.

Just over two years later, these two quarterbacks are set to face off in the NFL for the first time. All eyes will be on the rookies, as neither team has found much success this season, but it's all about building to the future.

Cam Ward Touches On His Relationship With Sheduer Sanders

"He's a good quarterback," Ward said in regard to Sanders. "Really just seeing both of us grow within ourselves and within the game of football. I'm excited to see what he does."

Ward recalled their "dogfight" in college as he was asked if he keeps in touch with the Browns rookie QB.

"No, we don't text really during the season, that's more of the offseason," Ward said. "Just because of the life we live, we're both busy, we both have a playbook to constantly be in, but he knows I'm always here."

Highly-Anticipated Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders Showdown

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) drops back to make a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Throw each team's record out the window, as December 7 marks a very important day for both of these quarterbacks. Sanders just learned that the Browns opened QB Deshaun Watson's 21-day window to return, something that could harm his status as the team's current starter. The Browns haven't had it easy finding a franchise QB, and they're looking for Sanders to fill that void.

Sanders led the team to a win in his first career start, but he put up Ward-type numbers in his second start against the San Francisco 49ers. Ward has been a bit inconsistent, which hurts his chances of earning the franchise QB label, but the Titans have all the confidence in the world in his abilities and they're looking for him to prove them right come Week 14.

No matter the outcome, this is going to be a viral game for more reasons than one. Myles Garrett could easily set the single season sack record, and if he does, it'll come at the expense of Ward. Should Sanders get the job done, Ward, and the Titans, will never hear the end of it as they were one of many teams to pass on him early.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!