O.J. Simpson, Others Welcome Henry to 2,000-Yard Club

Most of the other seven to reach the milestone congratulated the Tennessee Titans running back via social media on Sunday.

Welcome to legendary company, Derrick Henry.

The Tennessee Titans running back became the eighth player in league history and the second in franchise history to join one of sports’ most elusive clubs, the one for players who have rushed for 2,000 yards in an NFL season. Almost every one of the previous players to do it welcomed him into it Sunday on Twitter.

Henry needed 223 yards to reach 2,000, and he torched the Houston Texans’ defense for 250 yards and two touchdowns in an exhilarating 41-38, division-clinching victory. Of the eight 2,000-yard rushers, Henry was the only one who needed a 200-yard showing in his team’s final game to reach the milestone. When former Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson became the league’s first 2,000-yard rusher in 1973, he needed 197 yards in the final game to do it.

“I just had to take a moment tonight to send a message to Derrick Henry,” Simpson said in a video. “Congratulations, buddy, you join our very exclusive 2,000-yard club. You made me look good, because all season on Twitter, especially in the last few weeks, I predicted that you would be the next guy to do it. I think we’re all proud to have you. I am pretty sure you have heard from some of the guys. And I am sure in the next 24 hours, you will hear from all the guys.

“But once again, buddy, you did it, you did it in style and welcome, buddy, welcome. God bless, take care, can’t wait to shake your hand.”

Simpson tagged the 2,000-yard club’s other members, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis and Eric Dickerson.

Simpson, Sanders, Davis and Dickerson all have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Others, such as Peterson, will surely have a plaque in Canton, Ohio, someday.

Dickerson holds the league’s single-season rushing yards record (2,105 in 1984) and is ninth all-time in career rushing yards (13,259). The NFL’s rushing title champion for a second consecutive season, Henry’s final total of 2,027 yards is the fifth-highest single-season total in NFL history.

The former Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts star tweeted that he could not wait to watch Henry’s season continue in the playoffs.

“Congrats to @KingHenry_2 on becoming the newest member of our 2,000 rushing yards club!” Dickerson wrote. “Very impressive season! Give this man a raise! Can’t wait to watch you in the @NFL playoffs!”

Davis ran for 2,008 yards in 1998 with the Denver Broncos, who went on to win the Super Bowl that season. He kept his welcome short and simple.

“Welcome to the 2K club @KingHenry_2,” Davis wrote.

Sanders played all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. He ran for 2,053 yards in 1997, the penultimate season of his career. Sanders posted a picture of Henry along with a brief message.

“Welcome to the #2000 yard club, @KingHenry_2,” Sanders said.

Johnson, who earned his ‘CJ2K’ nickname after rushing for 2,006 yards in 2009, appeared to be elated to see Henry join the club. A big reason for that is because the Titans are the only franchise in NFL history to have two 2,000-yard rushers.

“2 2k’s!!!!” Johnson said.

Lewis and Peterson have not yet publicly congratulated Henry, the first running back to reach the 2,000-yard club since Peterson did it with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.

However, Henry received high praise from Peterson, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions, days before the two shared the field at Nissan Stadium in December. Peterson is fifth all-time in NFL history in rushing yards.

"Now that I've been watching this guy for a couple years, he's definitely showing that he is that next best thing," Peterson said, via Lions.com. "As far as the torch being passed, I didn't say that's something I want to do, but he's taken it, you know, based on how he has produced the last few years and how unstoppable he's been, especially this year, it's amazing just to see him do his thing."

With a monumental regular season under his belt, Henry’s focus has already shifted toward the postseason. And performing even better than he already has.

“I'm just glad we were able to clinch the division and be able to make the playoffs as a team,” Henry said. “I got to be better, I will be better, and that's the main focus going into the next week.”