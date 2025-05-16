All Titans

Predicting Every Game On Titans Schedule

What will the Tennessee Titans record be in 2025?

Jarrett Bailey

May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass as he goes through drills during Rookie Mini Camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL schedule has been released and we now know what the Tennessee Titans' first campaign of the Cam Ward era will look like.

Week 1: at Denver Broncos

The Broncos boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. A trip out west to start his career won't be an easy trip for Ward.

Final Prediction: Broncos 24, Titans 13

Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are my pick to come out of the NFC and go to the Super Bowl - this isn't going to be a win for Tennessee's defense against an explosive Rams offense.

Final Prediction: Rams 30, Titans 20

Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have one of the oddest quarterback situations in the league and it's hard to see a path for them to get high-quality play out of either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. The Titans get their first win.

Final Prediction: Titans 24, Colts 16

Week 4: at Houston Texans

Even with their questionable offensive line, it would be hard for the Texans' front to be worse than 2024. They have a great defense and a great quarterback - this won't be an easy outing.

Final Prediction: Texans 27, Titans 10

Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals

Arizona won eight games a year ago and their defense got better. This will be a tight one, but the Cardinals eek it out.

Final Prediction: Cardinals 23, Titans 21

Week 6: at Las Vegas Raiders

Many believe the Raiders could be a playoff team in 2024, but I'll take Tennessee to pull off the upset against a defense that still has questions outside of Maxx Crosby.

Final Prediction: Titans 27, Raiders 23

Week 7: vs. New England Patriots

New England is a team that I believe will take a leap in 2025 and earn a Wild Card berth. They defeat Tennessee.

Final Prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 16

Week 8: at Indianapolis Colts

I don't see the Titans sweeping the Colts, as they are in similar boats.

Final Prediction: Colts 23, Titans 20

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers will travel more than any team in 2025, which may cause them to drop a game that they shouldn't. The last time the Chargers played in Tennessee, the Titans won in overtime.

Final Prediction: Titans 22, Chargers 19

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Houston Texans

The two teams are pretty evenly matched over their last seven games, with the Texans having the edge 4-3. The Titans get a mid-season win at home.

Final Prediction: Titans 23, Texans 20

Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks

I don't see the vision with the Seahawks. They traded Geno Smith, but signed Sam Darnold to a big deal and then traded away his best receiver. They don't move me - Titans win.

Final Prediction: Titans 21, Seahawks 18

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars will be in the playoff hunt and much better than what we saw last season, which is bad news for Tennessee.

Final Prediction: Jaguars 31, Titans 21

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns

This could very well be Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders. And while Ward will likely have the better season, a late-year trip to Cleveland will bring less-than-ideal weather conditions.

Final Prediction: Browns 16, Titans 13

Week 15: at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco should bounce back after a rough 2024 that saw them win just six games., especially with a healthy Christian McCaffrey.

Final Prediction: 49ers 28, Titans 17

Week 16: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs will be in playoff mode by this point, which isn't a great thing for the Titans.

Final Prediction: Chiefs 24, Titans 13

Week 17: vs. New Orleans Saints

The Saints have the worst roster in football and potentially the worst head coach, as well. The Titans will win.

Final Prediction: Titans 27, Saints 16

Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars will likely need a win and some help to get into the playoffs. The Titans played spoiler to Jacksonville back in 2023, but won't do so again in 2025.

Final Prediction: Jaguars 25, Titans 18

Final Record Prediction: 6-11

Published
Jarrett Bailey
JARRETT BAILEY

Jarrett Bailey has covered the NFL since 2020 for various outlets, including The Sporting News and USA Today. He is the host of The Pump Fake Podcast and a lover of Batman lure and Professional Wrestling

Home/News