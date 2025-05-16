Predicting Every Game On Titans Schedule
The NFL schedule has been released and we now know what the Tennessee Titans' first campaign of the Cam Ward era will look like.
Week 1: at Denver Broncos
The Broncos boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. A trip out west to start his career won't be an easy trip for Ward.
Final Prediction: Broncos 24, Titans 13
Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are my pick to come out of the NFC and go to the Super Bowl - this isn't going to be a win for Tennessee's defense against an explosive Rams offense.
Final Prediction: Rams 30, Titans 20
Week 3: vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have one of the oddest quarterback situations in the league and it's hard to see a path for them to get high-quality play out of either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. The Titans get their first win.
Final Prediction: Titans 24, Colts 16
Week 4: at Houston Texans
Even with their questionable offensive line, it would be hard for the Texans' front to be worse than 2024. They have a great defense and a great quarterback - this won't be an easy outing.
Final Prediction: Texans 27, Titans 10
Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals
Arizona won eight games a year ago and their defense got better. This will be a tight one, but the Cardinals eek it out.
Final Prediction: Cardinals 23, Titans 21
Week 6: at Las Vegas Raiders
Many believe the Raiders could be a playoff team in 2024, but I'll take Tennessee to pull off the upset against a defense that still has questions outside of Maxx Crosby.
Final Prediction: Titans 27, Raiders 23
Week 7: vs. New England Patriots
New England is a team that I believe will take a leap in 2025 and earn a Wild Card berth. They defeat Tennessee.
Final Prediction: Patriots 24, Titans 16
Week 8: at Indianapolis Colts
I don't see the Titans sweeping the Colts, as they are in similar boats.
Final Prediction: Colts 23, Titans 20
Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers will travel more than any team in 2025, which may cause them to drop a game that they shouldn't. The last time the Chargers played in Tennessee, the Titans won in overtime.
Final Prediction: Titans 22, Chargers 19
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: vs. Houston Texans
The two teams are pretty evenly matched over their last seven games, with the Texans having the edge 4-3. The Titans get a mid-season win at home.
Final Prediction: Titans 23, Texans 20
Week 12: vs. Seattle Seahawks
I don't see the vision with the Seahawks. They traded Geno Smith, but signed Sam Darnold to a big deal and then traded away his best receiver. They don't move me - Titans win.
Final Prediction: Titans 21, Seahawks 18
Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars will be in the playoff hunt and much better than what we saw last season, which is bad news for Tennessee.
Final Prediction: Jaguars 31, Titans 21
Week 14: at Cleveland Browns
This could very well be Cam Ward vs. Shedeur Sanders. And while Ward will likely have the better season, a late-year trip to Cleveland will bring less-than-ideal weather conditions.
Final Prediction: Browns 16, Titans 13
Week 15: at San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco should bounce back after a rough 2024 that saw them win just six games., especially with a healthy Christian McCaffrey.
Final Prediction: 49ers 28, Titans 17
Week 16: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs will be in playoff mode by this point, which isn't a great thing for the Titans.
Final Prediction: Chiefs 24, Titans 13
Week 17: vs. New Orleans Saints
The Saints have the worst roster in football and potentially the worst head coach, as well. The Titans will win.
Final Prediction: Titans 27, Saints 16
Week 18: at Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars will likely need a win and some help to get into the playoffs. The Titans played spoiler to Jacksonville back in 2023, but won't do so again in 2025.
Final Prediction: Jaguars 25, Titans 18
Final Record Prediction: 6-11