Three Last Minute Titans vs. Chiefs Predictions

Weeks ago, it seemed impossible, but the Nissan Stadium streak may come to an end. Sitting at 2-12, it's been well over a year since the Tennessee Titans last won at home. In fact, it's been 413 days, to be exact.

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town, one would've expected the Titans to be in for their toughest test of the season. Instead, they're facing a Chiefs team without Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs could very well be checked out as their starting quarterback is hurt and they are already eliminated from the playoffs. That didn't faze this Titans team as they secured a win two weeks ago and have their eyes on a strong finish.

1. Titans Must Score Early

The last thing the Chiefs want to do is fall behind early. Their players would never say they're checked out, but with just three games remaining, they're looking to end this season as soon as possible. It's not about a draft pick for them, it's the simple fact that the Chiefs aren't used to playing non-meaningful games.

While this game could drop the Titans' spot in the NFL draft, picking up a win at home would be huge. If they get off to a hot start and score a touchdown or two in the first quarter, one can only imagine how this game could end up.

2. Don't Let Gardner Minshew Beat You

There's no personal grudge or vendetta, but for whatever reason, Minshew has a stellar record against the Titans. He always finds a way to carve through the defense and get whatever he wants. Knowing he's going against a team that's 2-12, he'll likely have all the confidence in the world.

Minshew threw a game-sealing interception last week that ended the Chiefs' playoff hopes. In a non-division battle of two non-playoff teams, one can only hope that the Titans aren't embarrassed by the backup in Kansas City.

3. Tony Pollard Continues His Recent Success

Who knows what changes were made that finally allowed Pollard to revisit his prime, but the 28-year-old is now just 153 yards away from 1,000 on the year. Eyeing his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, there's a chance he can make quite a dent in that total against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs' run defense is far from the best, but Pollard has been so hot it wouldn't even matter. He has 60+ yards in his last three games, but more importantly, has 100+ in his last two. When he's able to run efficiently, it makes everything easier on this sub-par offense.

