Titans Defensive Star Ruled Out vs. Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans are back in action, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.

The Chiefs are injured beyond belief, losing star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL after their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which knocked them out of playoff contention.

They also have numerous injuries that will limit them against the Titans. Tennessee is also dealing with some injuries as well. Here's a look at who won't play against the Chiefs:

LB Cedric Gray

The Titans won't have their leading tackler against the Chiefs, which is a massive blow for the defense. The team will have to step up in his absence if they want to beat Gardner Minshew and the Chiefs' offense.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray runs with the ball after recovering a fumble. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

DB Erick Hallett

The Titans are facing numerous injuries in the secondary, with Kevin Winston Jr., Xavier Woods, and Mike Brown all leaving last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers with injuries that will knock them out for the rest of the season.

As a result of these injuries, Hallett was claimed off waivers this week after playing with the Detroit Lions' practice squad. The Titans are giving him a week to get situated in the defense.

In the meantime, expect players like Jerrick Reed and Sanoussi Kane to get more playing time.

OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson

With Dan Moore Jr. out last week, the team had Crenshaw-Dickson on the game day roster as the backup to Oli Udoh. However, Moore is back in the lineup, so Crenshaw-Dickson is back on the inactive report.

OT Garrett Dellinger

Dellinger was claimed off waivers by the Titans after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. He will get a week to get situated before he gets a shot to play for the team in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

OG Drew Moss

Moss has yet to make his debut with the Titans after being claimed off waivers earlier in the season. The Titans have made Moss their healthy scratch on the offensive line often this season and time is running out if they want him to play at some point.

DT Cam Horsley

Horsley was signed to the active roster from the practice squad earlier this week. But it appears that the Titans do not feel ready for him to play in a game. He is taking Shy Tuttle's spot from last week's inactives, the team is not down a defensive lineman.

