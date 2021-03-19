See Which Picks Titans Have in 2021 NFL Draft

With the official release of the order, Tennessee is poised for its largest draft class in four years.

The NFL released the official order for the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday and – as of now, at least – the Tennessee Titans are poised to make more picks than they have in years.

Tennessee has nine selections overall, including four of the first 100.

The last time the franchise came away with nine players from a single draft was 2017, Jon Robinson’s second year as general manager. That was also the last time it had four of the top 100 overall selections, including No. 100, as is the case this year. Three of those top four from that year – Corey Davis, Adoreé Jackson and Jonnu Smith – turned into prominent players for the Titans.

The last time Tennessee picked more than nine players was 2016, when it came away with 10.

In the last three years, Robinson has not picked more than six players. He finished 2018 with just four choices and made six picks each of the last two years.

A rundown of the Titans’ 2021 draft choices (as of March 19):

First round: 22nd overall

Second round: 53rd overall

Third round: 85th overall

Third round: 100th overall-x

Fourth round: 126th overall

Fifth round: 166th overall

Sixth round: 205th overall

Sixth round: 215th overall

Seventh round: 232nd overall

Pick No. 100 is a compensatory selection awarded based on last season’s free-agent activity.

The second of the Titans’ sixth-round choices (No. 215) was acquired during the 2020 NFL Draft. Robinson sent a seventh-round pick (No. 237, which was acquired from Denver in exchange for Jurrell Casey) to the Kansas City Chiefs, who used it on cornerback Thakarius Keyes out of Tulane. Keyes appeared in eight games with one start for the Chiefs.

Tennessee acquired Pick No. 232 from Miami in exchange for last year’s first-round pick, Isaiah Wilson, a deal that was formally executed this week. That choice originally belonged to Atlanta.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 at Cleveland.