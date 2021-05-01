When Will the Titans Draft Receiving Help?

Two days and three rounds into the 2021 NFL Draft, general manager Jon Robinson has not addressed the need at wide receiver or tight end.

If you looked at mock drafts ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, nearly every one of them projected the Tennessee Titans would add a wide receiver (maybe two) in the early rounds and tight end at some point.

To the surprise of pretty much everybody, general manager Jon Robinson and company have not yet added a pass catcher. Instead, the Titans have selected three defensive players, including two defensive backs and a linebacker through the first two days and four rounds. The only addition made to the offensive side of the ball thus far has been tackle Dillon Radunz, their second-round selection.

Robinson, in a press conference Friday night, said the Titans have been interested in adding a wide receiver or tight end, and expressed confidence about the quality of players they can get Saturday in Rounds 4-7. Tennessee is scheduled to make six picks in those four rounds – two in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh – which would account for more than half of their total picks.

“I think that we have proven that with players that we historically have selected in the third day, guys that have came in here … [linebacker Jayon] Brown was a fifth-round pick that worked and earned playing time as a starter for us,” Robinson said. “We tell these guys, ‘It doesn't matter where you're selected, what matters is you come in here and you're committed to improving and you're committed to being coached,’ and we feel like certainly these guys that we've picked the last two nights are about that.

“Hopefully looking to add six more (Saturday).”

After cutting veteran wide receiver Adam Humphries in a salary-cap-related move, and losing 2017 first-round pick Corey Davis in free agency, the Titans have few tested options outside of Pro Bowler A.J. Brown.

They signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency, and he figures to have a much larger role with the Titans than over the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. After him, the depth chart features 2020 undrafted rookie Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and a host of other unproven options.

The Titans’ tight end room is in similar condition after Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots and MyCole Pruitt became a free agent (he remains unsigned). At that position, the Titans’ most experienced players are Anthony Firkser, and Geoff Swaim. Both have spent at least one season with the team, none of them have posted consistent receiving numbers due to having limited roles behind Smith.

“There are some players still left,” Robinson said. “We've got six picks (in Rounds 4-7), and there are still some players on the board that we like.”

If the Titans do indeed spend one or more of their six draft picks on a pass catcher on day three of the NFL Draft, here are some options:

WIDE RECIEVER

Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State (5-11, 193): A slot option who averaged 78.0 yards per game as a Cowboy. He had 14-career 100-yard games, which is fifth-most in program history. He finished his collegiate career ninth in Big 12 Conference history in receiving yards.

Austin Watkins, WR (6-1, 210), Alabama-Birmingham. His cousin is veteran NFL receiver Sammy Watkins, and Austin Watkins has the same kind of speed and ability to beat press coverage. Combine that with his competitiveness at the catch, and he should be the kind of deep threat on the outside that will keep defenses honest.

Others: Shi Smith (South Carolina), Cade Johnson (South Dakota State), and Trevon Grimes (Florida).

TIGHT ENDS

Brevin Jordan, Miami (6-3, 247): Jordan’s athleticism compares Jonnu Smith’s. This past season, he finished as a finalist for the Mackey Award, which is given to the nation’s top collegiate tight end. Over three full seasons as a Hurricane, he caught 105 passes (at least 32 each season) for 1,358 yards and 13 touchdowns, including a career-high seven scores this past season.

Others: Zach Davidson (Central Missouri), Kyle Granson (SMU), Noah Grey (Duke), Dylan Soehner (Iowa State).