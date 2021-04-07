NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Vrabel Likes Reynolds' Versatility

Head coach wants to see how free-agent wide receiver fits into Titans' offensive scheme.
Wide receiver Josh Reynolds just wanted an opportunity, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel understood that.

The Titans signed Reynolds to help fill the hole left at receiver with the departures of Corey Davis and Adam Humphries. When Reynolds spoke with Nashville media, he expressed confidence in his abilities to assume the same role Davis played.

Now, Vrabel is guaranteeing that at the very least, he will have an opportunity to play, compete and prove himself.

“We talked to him about the opportunity,” Vrabel said this week. “... And he’ll have an opportunity to compete, to play, and to understand our system.”

What intrigued Vrabel was Reynolds’ versatility as a receiver. He posted 52 receptions and 618 yards in 2020. Additionally, he tallied 506 yards off of play-action passes and averaged 20.2 yards per reception on play-action plays.

And on the football field, Vrabel likes that he can seemingly play anywhere from the outside to the inside.

“Josh is versatile. I think he can play inside. I think he can play outside,” Vrabel said. “He’s really continued to build confidence going into his fifth year. He worked well within the Rams’ system.”

With the Rams, Reynolds did not get many opportunities to catch deep balls and averaged 12.8 yards per reception. In Tennessee, with the pressure that running back Derrick Henry places on defenses, he said he expects the deep ball will be there for him.

He wanted an opportunity to do more than he did in four seasons with the Rams, and with Davis gone, he will get it. For the Titans and Vrabel, there is excitement for what Reynolds brings to the table, the question is how he will convert this opportunity into success.

“We’re comfortable that the guys that we brought in – we’re excited about the adjustments to the team,” Vrabel said. “Having met these guys and seen them, talked with them, we’re excited about adding them to our football team and helping us win.”

Los Angeles Rams receiver Josh Reynolds (11) during a scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
