Titans Awarded Two Compensatory Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans are one of 10 NFL teams that have been awarded multiple compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Titans received two extra choices, one in the fourth round (143rd overall) and one in the sixth round (219th overall).

That brings to seven their total selections in this year’s draft. They have no second-round pick due to last year’s trade for wide receiver Julio Jones and no seventh-round choice because it was included in the March 2021 trade that sent tackle Isaiah Wilson to the Miami Dolphins.

A look at the Tennessee Titans’ scheduled picks in the 2022 NFL Draft:

First round: 26th overall

Third round: 90th overall

Fourth round: 130th overall

Fourth round: 143rd overall

Fifth round: 169th overall

Sixth round: 203rd overall

Sixth round: 219th overall

Compensatory picks are awarded by the NFL prior to the draft, given to teams that lost more free agents during the previous offseason than they signed. All picks are added to the ends of rounds three through seven, but the particular slotting is determined by a formula that involves the amount of money to sign a free agent, the percentage of snaps he played, and any awards won by the player – such as Associated Press All-Pro or Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL or All-Conference.

Tennessee was one of 16 clubs that received a total 39 compensatory picks revealed by the NFL on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers led the way with four each. Others that got multiple picks included the Baltimore Ravens (three) and Indianapolis Colts (two).

The Titans’ additional choices are the result of the losses of outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, wide receiver Corey Davis, nose tackle DaQuan Jones, tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Desmond King and the additions of defensive lineman Denico Autry, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and tackle Kendall Lamm.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30 at Las Vegas.