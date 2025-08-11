Titans Activate Starter From PUP List
The Tennessee Titans now have the No. 1 overall pick in Cam Ward in Cam Ward leading their offense, and he looked pretty good in Saturday's preseason opener.
No matter how good Ward is, though, the Titans still need to surround him with enough talent to get by. That includes the receiving corps, but even more importantly, the offensive line.
Fortunately, the Titans got a big boost up front on Monday, as they activated starting center Lloyd Cushenberry from the PUP (phiscially unable to perform) list. Cushenberry played just eight games last season due to an Achilles injury.
When asked about Cushenberry on Sunday, head coach Brian Callahan said he would ease into individual work upon his return, though that return was apparently sooner than expected.
"Timeline-wise, I'll probably refrain from giving a timeline, but it's encouraging that, hopefully, we'll get him on the practice field with the group this week for the return to play process," head coach Brian Callahan told reporters, per the Titans' website. "Feel good about where he's at. He's worked really hard. There's optimism that he's on the right track. And again, we'll see as he gets out there. So encouraged though by where he was at."
Cushenberry, 27, was a third-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former national champion at LSU started all 57 games he appeared in with the Broncos, only missing extended time in 2022 due to a groin strain.
His performance in Denver was enough to make him one of the better offensive linemen in free agency last offseason, and Tennessee signed him to a four-year, $50 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. Prior to his Achilles injury in Week 8, Cushenberry had an overall grade of 55.4, a pass block grade of 57.2 and a run block grade of 54.9, per Pro Football Focus. He was not credited with allowing a sack, however.
Cushenberry declined to put an exact timetable on his return when speaking with reporters in June, but he was optimistic about his availability for the regular season opener against the Broncos on Sept. 7.
"Things are looking up, and I just have to take it one day at a time," Cushenberry said. "This summer is going to be huge for me, getting back into football shape, and ready to go. But I'll be back. I'll be back soon.
"I am very optimistic about Week 1, and being out there, starting, and ready to go. My body will tell me if I'm ready, but I feel pretty good."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!