Titans Offense Taking Big Steps as Season Approaches End

When the Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach - to relieve the now extremely successful Mike Vrabel - prior to last season, he was meant to revamp the team’s offense and push the franchise to the forefront of ingenuity on that side of the football.

Of course, every Titans fan knows that the impending result was the complete opposite. The 2025-26 season specifically yielded disastrous results, with Callahan’s midseason firing coming in the wake of a 26-0 shutout loss and a desperate change at the play-calling position.

Not only did the change fail to save Callahan’s job, but it set rookie quarterback Cam Ward and his unit back to a serious degree as they scrambled to try and operate under senior offensive assistant (turned temporary HC) Mike McCoy.

Better Late Than Never

Now, though, as the season winds down and the team has an abysmal 2-12 overall record, Ward and his weapons have suddenly found their footing. At least, they’ve done so to a much greater degree than previously established. Tennessee is finally scoring points at a respectable clip and challenging opposing defenses to keep up with them.

Better late than never, right? Well, in the case of a franchise in rebuilding purgatory, the answer is “absolutely.”

After posting a season-high point total in their 31-29 win over the Cleveland Browns last week, the Titans turned around and, in spite of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, put up 24 more in a more than encouraging effort on the offensive end.

The unit across the board has seen vast improvement since its performance at the beginning of the year. Their current output is a far cry from that aforementioned shutout loss to Houston, and to thank are, mainly, their young talent spread across the board.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Cam Ward's Ascension

Although if any one element can be zeroed in on, it's Ward. After a subpar start to his rookie year, the QB has absolutely taken off over the last month (give or take) of football.

Cam Ward in his last 5 games:



108/174 passing

62.1% completion percentage

7 total touchdowns

1 INT pic.twitter.com/ATIMp5teN5 — Josip ⚔️🇭🇷 (@josip_salov) December 15, 2025

With seven touchdowns to just one interception in his last five games, Ward has seemingly come into his own in what is almost inarguably the toughest position in the NFL. Although the Titans' roster still has a long way to go, with improvement such as this, Ward is quickly shaping up to be the franchise face that he was intended to be.

Even if Tennessee loses out - an indifferent outcome, at this point - the team clearly has what it takes to grow under a new head coach. Only time will tell if the incoming hire avoids the grave mistakes of the previous one.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿