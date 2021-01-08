Friday Injury Report: A.J. Brown Leaves No Doubt

Little to no practice time is nothing new for the Tennessee Titans' second-year wide receiver.

The Tennessee Titans managed to get by without A.J. Brown a couple of times this season.

They certainly would rather not try to do so in the postseason. And he does not intend to make them.

“If I got breath in my body, I’m going to play,” Brown said Friday.

The second-year wide receiver is listed as questionable for Sunday’s wild card matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium due to knee and hand injuries. He did not practice Thursday or Friday (he was the only one who did nothing on Friday) and was limited on Wednesday due to issues with a knee and hand.

Neither Tennessee (11-5) nor Baltimore (11-5) ruled out any players for Sunday. The Titans, in fact, did not even list anyone as questionable or doubtful. The Ravens listed seven players as questionable.

Brown has been included on the official injury report every week since the regular-season opener. The only times he was unable to play – victories over Jacksonville in Week 2 and Minnesota in Week 3 – he was ruled out on Friday.

It is worth noting, though, that his current combination of ailments is new.

Last week, he sat out two full practices and was a full participant in the other due to an ankle injury, which was the problem for four straight weeks. In Week 13, he was reported to have a hip issue. From Weeks 2 through 12, a knee injury was the problem and was severe enough to cause him to miss the games he did.

“I don’t get as many reps as I would like through the week,” Brown said. “So, basically, it just turns into film study and me learning as much as I can.”

For much of the year, he was something to see. Brown led the Titans with 70 receptions, 1,075 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. He had four 100-yard games and at least one touchdown reception in 10 of the 14 contests he did play.

The complete Titans-Ravens injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday status

None.

Others

Did not practice: A.J Brown, WR (knee/hand). Limited participation: Ben Jones, C (hamstring), Dennis Kelly, T (knee) and Rodger Saffold, G (ankle). Full participation: Daren Bates, LB (hip), Kevin Byard, S (not injury related), RB Darrynton Evans (shoulder), Stephen Gostkowski, K (not injury related), Derrick Henry, RB (not injury related), Adoreé Jackson, CB (knee), Derick Roberson, OLB (hamstring) and Geoff Swaim, TE (wrist).

BALTIMORE

Sunday status

Questionable: G Ben Bredeson (knee), D.J. Fluker, T (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), Patrick Mekari, C (back), Yannick Ngakoue, OLB (thigh), Jimmy Smith, CB (ribs/shoulder) and WR Willie Snead (ankle).

Other

Did not practice: Derek Wolfe, DE (not injury related).