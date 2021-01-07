A Review of Titans-Ravens Playoff Rivalry

Call it what you will, Tennessee and Baltimore have played plenty of meaningful games.

When you think of the National Football League’s great rivalries, matchups like Bears versus Packers, Cowboys versus Eagles and Chiefs versus Raiders all come to mind.

One that is not as prominent, at least outside of the respective fan bases, is the Tennessee Titans versus the Baltimore Ravens. But since the late 1990s and especially recently, rivalry has been more than the appropriate word for their matchups.

This week, however, players and coaches from both sides have avoided making any dramatic statements about the upcoming wild card playoff meeting. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel certainly did not call it a rivalry. Offensive guard Rodger Saffold said he expects “a physical slugfest and hard hitting.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, meanwhile, took a brief trip down memory lane.

“It's funny because we were … it’s interesting, I guess is a better way to say it,” Harbaugh said. “We were on the bus after the Cincinnati game headed back towards the airport. I was talking to [executive vice president] Ozzie (Newsome) and [general manager] Eric (DeCosta) and [president] (Richard) Cass, and they’ve been around quite a bit longer than I have, I've been here since 2008 and they were here since ’96. They were talking about the Titans-Ravens rivalry all the way back, 2000s, you know, and all the battles that they had, all the players that are involved there.”

Sunday will mark the fifth postseason meeting between the franchises. The two sides split the previous four. Including the regular season, the Titans lead the all-time series 13-12.

Last January, the No. 1-seeded Ravens had many believing they were destined to win the Super Bowl after a 12-game win streak to end the season. But the Titans blew them and their MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson out of the postseason in a 28-12 victory.

Running back Derrick Henry, the now two-time rushing champion and 2,000-yard rusher, ran for 30 times for 195 yards and threw a touchdown on a jump pass to Corey Davis near the goal line. Ryan Tannehill only threw for 88 yards, but two of his completions were for touchdowns.

Jackson did account for more than 500 yards of offense when it was all said and done, but he threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and the Titans stuffed the Ravens on fourth-down-and-1 twice. The Ravens had to settle for field goals far too often.

In Week 11 of the 2020 regular season, the Titans followed a similar path to victory over the Ravens. But in that game, they had to do it from behind. The Titans trailed 21-10 before winning 30-24 in overtime, courtesy of Henry’s 29-yard game-winning touchdown. The Ravens had to settle for three field goals in the contest while the Titans intercepted Jackson once.

“Playing great in the red zone will be critical in this game, trying to force them to kick field goals will be a huge key for us, like it always is,” Vrabel said of facing the Ravens again. “I don't think you can always rely on our offense or somebody else scoring points for you.”

A look at the other postseason meetings between the Titans and Ravens:

2008 AFC Divisional Round: Ravens 13, Titans 10

The Titans had earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed after finishing the regular season 13-3, including a victory over the Ravens in Week 5.

Journeyman quarterback Kerry Collins ran out of magic in the postseason, though. He completed 26 of his 42 passes and threw one interception. Then-rookie Chris Johnson, the franchise’s third all-time leading rusher, accounted for Tennessee’s only touchdown and had 75 yards on the ground.

Former Titans wide receiver Derek Mason caught the Ravens’ lone touchdown in the game. Matt Stover made the game-winning field goal with 53 seconds to go to send Tennessee packing.

“I started in 2008. We played them twice. They won the first one. We were fortunate enough to win the second one there in the playoffs,” Harbaugh said. “Coach (Jeff) Fisher's well-coached team. Just been very physical, very tough rivalry over the years and I don't think too much has changed that way.”

2003 AFC Wild Card Round: Titans 20, Ravens 17

Usually, a three-interception game with only 14 completions for 159 yards and a touchdown results in a loss. Not for Titans quarterback Steve McNair on January 3, 2004.

Titans running back Eddie George had 88 yards on the ground while Chris Brown had 66 yards and a touchdown. Samari Rolle and Andre Dyson each intercepted Ravens quarterback Anthony Wright and the defense held Jamal Lewis, who ran for more than 2,000 yards in the regular season, to just 35 yards on 14 carries.

Titans kicker Gary Anderson made two field goals, including the game-winner with less than 30 seconds remaining.

2000 AFC Divisional Round: Ravens 24, Titans 10

One year removed from a run to the Super Bowl, the Titans went 13-3, won the AFC Central, earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed and looked primed for another shot at a Lombardi trophy.

But the Ravens ended that bid before it could even start.

The Ravens blocked a Titans field goal and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to seal it.