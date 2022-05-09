Skip to main content
Titans to Face Bills in Early Monday Night Matchup

The pair of two-time division champions will play in the regular season for the fifth straight year, this time in Week 2 at Buffalo.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will do it again.

For the third straight year, those teams will meet in a primetime contest. This time it will be in Week 2 at Buffalo.

The Titans revealed that bit of their 2022 schedule Monday morning. The complete 2022 NFL schedule will be released Thursday.

Tennessee defeated Buffalo 34-31 at Nissan Stadium in Week 6 of the 2021 season. That game was settled with a fourth-down stop by the Titans’ defense when the Bills elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the Tennessee 3 rather than attempt a game-tying field goal with 22 seconds remaining. Derrick Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns, and A.J. Brown had seven receptions for a game-high 91 yards in that one.

In 2020, their contest was pushed to Tuesday night in Week 5 by COVID-19 issues and the Titans routed the Bills 42-16.

The teams have played every year beginning in 2018, Mike Vrabel’s first season as Tennessee’s head coach. The first two encounters were low-scoring, both of which Buffalo won 13-12 at Buffalo in 2018, and 14-7 at Nissan Stadium in 2019.

This offseason, Buffalo has added several former Titans, including left guard Rodger Saffold, right tackle David Quessenberry, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and quarterback Matt Barkley.

The Titans have made the playoffs four of the past five seasons and reached the AFC Championship game in 2019. They have finished first in the AFC South each of the last two years.

The Bills, likewise, have made the playoffs four of the last five years. They reached the AFC Championship in 2020 and won the AFC East each of the last two years.

This season’s meeting is a result of where they finished in their respective divisions in 2021.

