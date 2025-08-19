Titans’ Cam Ward, Jeffrey Simmons Get Into Practice Fight
The Tennessee Titans want to see their players show energy as they prepare for what will likely be another long season, but they don't want to go overboard. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened at a recent practice, and it involved arguably their two biggest stars.
After quarterback Cam Ward hit wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a touchdown near the end of practice, the No. 1 overall pick gave star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons a shove while performing his "Zombieland" celebration. Simmons took exception to that, grabbing Ward's face mask with both hands and prompting the entire offense to run to the rookie's defense.
Neither player spoke to the media after practice, which ended just two plays later. However, other players chimed in on the situation, with offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. stating that no one touches the quarterback in practice.
"Absolutely not," Moore told reporters, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "That goes without saying."
Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. echoed a similar sentiment.
"You get that same attitude, confidence, that same edge every day out of those two guys," Brownlee said. "That's what you expect. But when it does happen with the quarterback, you got to break it up as soon as possible. But brothers fight."
"You never want to see your quarterback in the middle of those kinds of things. But when it does happen, it shows you the kind of dog he has in him. He ain't going to take nothing."
Simmons, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has reportedly been involved in back-and-forth trash talking with both Ward and offensive lineman J.C. Latham throughout camp. Latham blocked and subsequently trash-talked Simmons on the play immediately before the scuffle. Simmons also left practice after the incident.
While Monday's practice marked a rough patch, Ward and Simmons seem like they're on good terms overall. During an appearance on "Good Morning Football" last month, Simmons hyped Ward up after seeing the relative lack of attention he, and the team as a whole, have received this offseason.
"First off, I think that our team -- the Tennessee Titans -- never get the respect and attention we need," Simmons said. "I've never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves."
THe Titans will conclude the preseason when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night. They open the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.
