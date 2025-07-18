Titans DT Says Cam Ward Deserves More Respect
Normally, the No. 1 overall pick is one of the biggest storylines throughout the NFL offseason, but that hasn't really been the case with Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans this year.
Sure, Ward has received a decent bit of contention, but the amount pales in comparison to other first round picks, such as Caleb Williams last year and Bryce Young the year before. Even with his outstanding 2024 season at Miami, in which he threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns with only seven interceptions, Ward is still flying under the radar.
Titans star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons believes that lack of attention is not only disrespectful to Ward, but the team as a whole.
"First off, I think that our team -- the Tennessee Titans -- never get the respect and attention we need," Simmons said on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday. "I've never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves."
Simmons hasn't known Ward for too long, but he's already impressed by the rookie's confidence and passion. He recalled one play in particular where both of those qualities shone through.
"It was after a play, we stopped him, and I think I ended up getting a sack," Simmons recalled. "All of the sudden, we're talking smack and Cally (head coach Brian Callahan) is giving him the dang play and I'm still talking smack to him, I'm jawing because that's my game -- I want to talk smack, I want to get in your head.
"It didn't faze him. He's still talking smack while Cally's getting the play to him. He's giving the play to the offense, still talking smack to me. When they gave him that play and came to the line, the next play after the smack talk, he threw an 80-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. So, that right there showed me we got us one. He's legit."
Simmons, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been with the Titans throughout his entire career, and he's seen the highs of being a No. 1 seed in 2021 to the lows of last year's 3-14 finish. It's been one heck of a rollercoaster to say the least, but Simmons believes Ward could be the light at the end of the tunnel.
"I think where we're at right now with him not getting enough praise, who is not known as a No. 1 pick overall or don't get the attention and the praise that he deserve," Simmons said. "But I think that's a chip on his shoulder. You could tell by the way he goes about his business -- his swagger, his demeanor -- this gonna be one of the ones that I'm excited to see. I'm excited to get back to camp next week to be more around him and learn a little more about him."
