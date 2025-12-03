Titans OT Looking to Play Spoiler

No team in the NFL wants to be eliminated from playoff contention with five games remaining, but the Tennessee Titans had the honor of being the first team mathematically eliminated this season. Now, a few more teams have followed in their footsteps, but that doesn't mean this team has nothing to play for.

Third-year offensive tackle Peter Skoronski took to the podium on December 1 to discuss this team's goals and aspirations. With the playoffs out of reach for themselves, the former first-round pick knows the best thing this team can do is go out there and cause some chaos, something no one expects them to do.

Peter Skoronski Looking To Ruin Teams Playoff Hopes

With no playoffs in sight for the #Titans, Peter Skoronski said the goal is just to mess things up for those who are still in the playoff race. pic.twitter.com/IcWrgcRIR0 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 1, 2025

At this point in the season, the 1-11 Titans don't have much to play for. If anything, they're playing for the No. 1 overall pick and that's it. Everyone on this team has made it clear they're keeping their heads high and are looking forward to the future, but it sure would be nice if Tennessee could pull out another win or two down the stretch.

"I think anytime you have a chance to play a football game and go out there and play in the NFL, your goal is to bust your ass and try to win," Skoronski said. "We got some divisional games and some really tough teams coming in so I think there's a little bit of a motivation factor of screwing it up for some teams that might be in the playoff picture."

Skoronski continued, "Really anytime you're out there you're competing and trying to win. I've seen a lot of competitiveness from our group... I think guys are still hungry to win a game, it's been awhile unfortunately, but that hunger is still there."

Titans' Quest To Play Spoiler

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee has five remaining games on their schedule: at Cleveland, at San Francisco, vs. Kansas City, vs. New Orleans, and at Jacksonville. Realistically, there's at least one win to be taken away from that set of games.

If the Titans come up short against quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns, they'll really need to take a step back and re-think things. If they go 0-5, which includes a loss to the Saints, it's officially time to start from scratch.

In no world should the Titans lose to the Browns and Saints this season, but fans have come to expect nothing less. The games Skoronski was really referring to was against the Chiefs and Jaguars. Seeing as QB Patrick Mahomes is coming to Nissan Stadium, that could provide quite the opportunity to end their dynasty once and for all. As for the Jaguars, it would sure feel good to get some revenge to end the year, and maybe kill their chances of making the playoffs after they came to Tennessee and embarrassed this team, 25-3.

