Skip to main content
Player(s)
Janoris Jenkins, Derick Roberson, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, Buster Skrine, Stanley Morgan, Jalen Davis, Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton, Sam Hubbard, Josh Tupou
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals

Thursday Injury Report: No Players Ruled Out

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have their full 53-man rosters available as Saturday's NFL divisional playoff game approaches.

NASHVILLE – In terms of the injury report, Saturday’s NFL divisional playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is a dead heat.

Both teams ended the practice week with five players listed. Four of the five on each side were full participants in Thursday’s practice, and the fifth was a limited participant.

Neither side ruled out a player for the game. One on each roster was listed as questionable, Tennessee defensive lineman Teair Tart and Cincinnati wide receiver Stanley Morgan.

Tart was the Titans’ starting nose tackle for the first seven games before injuries limited him to just four appearances in the last 10. His starting streak ended with the regular-season finale at Houston.

Undrafted in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 304-pounder set career-highs with 16 tackles, three quarterback pressures and one tackle for loss this season.

If he is unable to play, one of this season’s undrafted rookies, Naquan Jones, will fill Tart’s role as an early-down defender. Jones started five games since November and was credited with 29 tackles, four quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss. He also is listed on the injury report but was a full participant throughout the practice week.

Morgan played all 17 games for Cincinnati as a core special teams player. On offense, he caught two passes for 11 yards.

Read More

The complete Titans-Bengals injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: DL Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) DL Naquan Jones (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (not injury related) and CB Buster Skrine (hamstring).

Saturday status – Questionable: DL Teair Tart. Out: none.

CINCINNATI

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring). Full participation: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion), CB Mike Mike Hilton (ankle), DE Sam Hubbard (ribs) and DT Josh Tupou (knee).

Saturday status – Questionable: WR Stanley Morgan. Out: none.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart (93) celebrates the tackle for loss against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Thursday Injury Report: No Players Ruled Out

33 seconds ago
General view of Nissan Stadium during a flyover after the national anthem before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals.
News

Adjusted Ticket Policy Aims to Limit Bengals Fans

18 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) after a touchdown pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
News

Henry's Workload: How Much is Too Much?

20 hours ago
Tennessee Titans offensive guard Rodger Saffold (76) and Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) lead players to the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
Center Stage+

Titans Revel in Rarity of Postseason Streak

22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (20) warms up before the team takes on the Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, N.J.
News

Wednesday Injury Report: Two Added, Sit Out Practice

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans strong cornerback Greg Mabin (30) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during the first quarter at Heinz Field Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
GM Report

Cornerback Goes on COVID List

23 hours ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates as he leaves the field following a win against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium.
News

This Receiver Took a Different Route

Jan 18, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receivers A.J. Brown (left) and Julio Jones (right) and running back Derrick Henry (center).
Center Stage+

Big Three Increase Big-Play Potential

Jan 18, 2022