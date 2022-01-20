Thursday Injury Report: No Players Ruled Out

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have their full 53-man rosters available as Saturday's NFL divisional playoff game approaches.

NASHVILLE – In terms of the injury report, Saturday’s NFL divisional playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals is a dead heat.

Both teams ended the practice week with five players listed. Four of the five on each side were full participants in Thursday’s practice, and the fifth was a limited participant.

Neither side ruled out a player for the game. One on each roster was listed as questionable, Tennessee defensive lineman Teair Tart and Cincinnati wide receiver Stanley Morgan.

Tart was the Titans’ starting nose tackle for the first seven games before injuries limited him to just four appearances in the last 10. His starting streak ended with the regular-season finale at Houston.

Undrafted in 2020, the 6-foot-2, 304-pounder set career-highs with 16 tackles, three quarterback pressures and one tackle for loss this season.

If he is unable to play, one of this season’s undrafted rookies, Naquan Jones, will fill Tart’s role as an early-down defender. Jones started five games since November and was credited with 29 tackles, four quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss. He also is listed on the injury report but was a full participant throughout the practice week.

Morgan played all 17 games for Cincinnati as a core special teams player. On offense, he caught two passes for 11 yards.

The complete Titans-Bengals injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: DL Teair Tart (ankle). Full participation: CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) DL Naquan Jones (knee), OLB Derick Roberson (not injury related) and CB Buster Skrine (hamstring).

Saturday status – Questionable: DL Teair Tart. Out: none.

CINCINNATI

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring). Full participation: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (concussion), CB Mike Mike Hilton (ankle), DE Sam Hubbard (ribs) and DT Josh Tupou (knee).

Saturday status – Questionable: WR Stanley Morgan. Out: none.