Monday Injury Report: A New Ailment for Autry

After a highly productive return from a knee injury, the versatile member of the defense has an arm issue that calls into question his availability against the Dallas Cowboys.

NASHVILLE – Denico Autry made it back on the field Saturday – and made an impact.

The defensive lineman/outside linebacker made seven tackles, had one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in the 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans. It was a performance that illustrated how much the Tennessee Titans’ defense missed him while a knee injury kept him on the sidelines for four weeks.

Autry was back on the injury report Monday, this time with a different ailment. He was one of 11 Titans who were listed as “did not practice,” although that distinction was an estimation because the day’s practice was limited to a walk-through.

Autry’s inclusion was due to a biceps issue, and there was no reference to the knee.

Still, it is enough to call into question his status for Thursday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Coach Mike Vrabel has said he is willing to hold out some who might otherwise play because the game will have zero impact on Tennessee’s playoff chances.

Autry’s performance against Houston suggested that he does not need to play to shake off rust that developed during his layoff. But after four weeks on the sideline, he might want to get back out there right away – provided his arm allows.

"He impacted the game at some points in time," Vrabel said. "He was productive. As far as how he held up, we'll see. ... We'll see how he feels (Monday) and continue to monitor him to try to get him as ready as we can to play."

The complete Titans-Cowboys injury report for Monday:

TENNESSEE

(estimated due to walk-through)

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (biceps), ILB Dylan Cole (ankle), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), OLB Bud Dupree (pectoral), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), RB Derrick Henry (hip), S Amani Hooker (knee), RT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and DT Josh Thompson (concussion). Limited participation: LG Aaron Brewer (calf).

DALLAS

(estimated due to walk-through)

Did not practice: RB Tony Pollard (thigh) and LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck). Limited participation: S Jayron Kearse (elbow/back), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and DE Sam Williams (concussion). Full participation: DE Dorance Armstrong (knee), WR Noah Brown (foot) and G Zack Martin (knee).