Friday Injury Report: Roberson Ruled Out Again

A hamstring injury will force the second-year outside linebacker to miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

NASHVLLE – Derick Roberson was the only member of the Tennessee Titans who did not practice at all this week.

Not coincidentally, the second-year outside linebacker was the only one ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Houston.

Roberson, Texas native, continues to battle a hamstring injury that also forced him to miss Sunday’s loss at Green Bay. He also missed time early in the season because of a knee injury that hindered him during training camp and an illness.

He made his 2020 debut in the first meeting with Houston on Oct. 18 and played seven straight games beginning with the Nov. 8 victory over Chicago. Roberson has been credited with six tackles, four quarterback pressures and a forced fumble in eight games played this season.

Without him, Tennessee again will look to Wyatt Ray, who played a season-high 16 snaps on defense and recorded his first career sacks Sunday against the Packers, and veteran Brooks Reed, who made his Titans debut at Green Bay and made one tackle in the 22 snaps for which he was on the field.

The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Sunday Status

Out: OLB Derick Roberson (hamstring). Questionable: LB Daren Bates (hip) and FB Khari Blasingame (ankle).

Others

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (ankle). Full participation:, WR Corey Davis (not injury related), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee), C Ben Jones (ankle), T Dennis Kelly (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), DT Jeffery Simmons (knee) and CB Tye Smith (not injury related).

HOUSTON

Sunday Status

Out: G/T Brent Qvale (concussion). Doubtful: T Laremy Tunsil (ankle). Questionable: CB Phillip Gaines (knee) and RB Duke Johnson (neck).

Others

Full participation: WR Keke Coutee (foot).