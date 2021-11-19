Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Friday Injury Report: Dupree Among Seven Titans Ruled Out
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Bud Dupree, Rashaan Evans, David Long Jr., Nate Davis, Geoff Swaim, Jeremy McNichols, Greg Mabin

    The free-agent pass rusher had played six straight after missing time early in the season because of the knee injury that cut short his 2020 season.
    Author:

    George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – If Bud Dupree’s surgically repaired knee ever was going to return to full strength this season, this was about the time would happen.

    Now, though, he has another issue.

    The outside linebacker is one of seven players the Tennessee Titans (8-2) have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium. Dupree is out with an abdominal injury sustained last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He was injured on the first snap he played, did not return to that contest and was unable to practice all week.

    Also out are: inside linebackers Rashaan Evans and David Long, right guard Nate Davis, tight end Geoff Swaim, running back Jeremy McNichols and cornerback Greg Mabin. Evans and Long, starters on defense, are out for the second consecutive game, and Davis is out for the second time in three weeks.

    It was just over a year ago – Nov. 14, 2020 – that Dupree played his last game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He tore a ligament – coincidentally – in a victory over the Saints and underwent reconstructive surgery.

    No timetable has been revealed for how long this latest issue will keep him out, but it seems unlikely that it is a season-ending problem.

    The most significant of Tennessee’s free-agent additions in the offseason, Dupree has played in seven of 10 games to date. He did not play in Week 3 against Indianapolis (he was available on an emergency basis) and was inactive for the next two contests for reasons related to his continued recovery from the knee surgery.

    To date, the Titans have used him as a role player, and he has been credited with seven tackles, one sack and eight quarterback pressures.

    The complete Titans-Texans injury report for Friday:

    TENNESSEE

    Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (not injury related-rest), G Nate Davis (concussion), OLB Bud Dupree (abdomen), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (chest), ILB David Long (hamstring), CB Greg Mabin (ankle), RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion), and TE Geoff Swaim (concussion). Limited Participation: CB Chris Jackson (foot), OLB Harold Landry (hamstring) DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and DL Teair Tart groin). Full participation: G/C Aaron Brewer (illness), FB Tory Carter (shoulder) and DL Kyle Peko (ankle).

    Sunday Status: Out – OLB Bud Dupree, ILB Rashaan Evans, ILB David Long, G Nate Davis, TE Geoff Swaim, RB Jeremy McNichols and CB Greg Mabin; Questionable – CB Jackrabbit Jenkins.

    HOUSTON

    Did not practice: DB Cre’Von LeBlanc (illness), LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion) and QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related). Limited Participation: DL Jonathan Greenard (foot). Full participation: TE Pharoah Brown (thigh).

    Sunday Status: Out – LB Hardy Nickerson and QB Deshaun Watson; Questionable – DL Jonathan Greenard and DB Cre’Von LeBlanc.

    Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) walks the field before facing the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
